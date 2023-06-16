SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

Two of the most in-form teams, Somerset and Surrey will take on each other in one of the cracking contests of Vitality Blast 2023. Taunton will host the thrilling face-off on Friday, June 16. Here we are looking at the players who could be the best picks as captain or vice-captain for SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction.

Somerset are leading the South Group with 14 points from 8 games while Surrey are just behind them with 12 points from the same number of matches. Somerset are coming off consecutive wins. Surrey, on the other hand, will be eying yet another big win after thrashing Sussex by 124 runs.

SOM vs SUR Sqauds for Today's Match

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Matt Henry, Shoaib Bashir

Surrey

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c), Cameron Steel, Tom Lawes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Blake, Dan Moriarty

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) - 8.5 Credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler-Cadmore from Somerset is an explosive batter in the middle order. He is their highest run-scorer at present with 286 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate above 177. For today’s SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, he will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain.

#2 Sunil Narine (SUR) - 9 Credits

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Sunil Narine is the current highest wicket-taker for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. He has picked up 14 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 13.93. He comes in handy with the bat with big hits as well and his expertise in the format is an asset for the side.

#1 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 Credits

Sussex Sharks v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Curran will be a great pick for SOM vs SUR Dream11 match as captain or vice-captain because of his excellent form as an all-rounder in the league so far. He has scored 237 runs at a strike rate above 154 and scalped 7 wickets already.

