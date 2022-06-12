SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2022 Division One Match

Somerset will take on Surrey in a Division One match of the County Championship 2022 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sunday.

Somerset haven't had a great run in this tournament. They have two wins and four losses so far and are eighth on the points table. On the other hand, Surrey are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have three wins and three draws so far.

SOM vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Somerset: Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell (c), Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Steven Davies (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Surrey: Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith (wk), Cameron Steel, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Daniel Worrall, Amar Virdi

Match Details

Match: SOM vs SUR

Date & Time: June 12 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

Three games have been played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton this county season. Two of them have been low-scoring encounters while Somerset racked up 458 in one. The pacers have enjoyed quite a bit of success at this venue.

Today’s SOM vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

In his last first-class encounter, Jamie Smith smashed an unbeaten 234 against Gloucestershire.

Batters

Rory Burns has the ability to get big scores at the top of the order. The left-hander has amassed 256 runs at an average of 36.57.

All-rounders

Tom Abell is in fabulous form with the bat and has amassed 451 runs while averaging 50.11. He has also chipped in with two wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Jamie Overton seems to be in top bowling form and has returned with 16 scalps in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Jamie Overton (SUR): 411 points

Jordan Clark (SUR): 382 points

Tom Abell (SOM): 278 points

Peter Siddle (SOM): 236 points

Craig Overton (SOM): 219 points

Important stats for SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Jamie Overton: 185 runs & 16 wickets

Jordan Clark: 21 wickets

Tom Abell: 451 runs & two wickets

Craig Overton: 26 wickets

SOM vs SUR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Surrey - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Tom Banton, Rory Burns, Hashim Amla, James Hildreth, Will Jacks, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Peter Siddle

Captain: Jamie Overton Vice-captain: Tom Abell

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Surrey - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Rory Burns, Hashim Amla, Tom Lammonby, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Peter Siddle

Captain: Rory Burns Vice-captain: Tom Abell

