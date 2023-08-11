SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 30

Somerset (SOM) will face Sussex (SUS) in the 30th match of the English One Day Cup 2023 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday, August 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 30.

Both Somerset and Sussex are at the bottom of the table in Group B. Somerset are eighth, while Sussex hold the infamous distinction of being rock bottom. Somerset have won only one of their three games and that victory arrived against Worcestershire where they secured a 36-run win. Meanwhile, Sussex have lost all three matches and are yet to open their account in this competition.

SOM vs SUS Match Details, Match 30

The Match 30 of the English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 11 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The match is set to commence at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOM vs SUS, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 30

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app

SOM vs SUS Pitch Report

One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 373.67

Average second innings score: 308.33

SOM vs SUS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Somerset: L-W-L

Sussex: L-L-L

SOM vs SUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Somerset Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Somerset Probable Playing 11

James Rew, Steven Davies, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, and Matt Henry.

Sussex Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sussex Probable Playing 11

Tom Alsop, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harrison Ward, Ali Orr, Danial Ibrahim, Tom Clark, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Jack Carson, and Archie Lenham.

SOM vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Rew (3 matches, 104 runs, Average: 34.67)

J Rew could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 104 runs in three matches and has a solid average of 34.67.

Top Batter pick

T Haines (3 matches, 172 runs, Average: 57.33)

T Haines has been batting consistently well. He has smacked 172 runs in three matches at a splendid average of 57.33. Haines has registered two half-centuries so far.

Top All-rounder pick

C Campher (3 matches, 60 runs and 6 wickets)

C Campher is a quality all-rounder who will be looking to exert his influence. The Irish player has scored 60 runs in three games at a strike rate of 142.86 and has made quick runs in the middle order. He is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for Somerset with six scalps.

Top Bowler pick

J Brooks (3 matches, 22 runs and 6 wickets)

J Brooks is also the joint highest wicket-taker along with C Campher. He has also registered six dismissals and has a great economy rate of 5.50.

SOM vs SUS match captain and vice-captain choices

L Goldsworthy

L Goldsworthy is the leading run-scorer for Somerset. He has smacked 172 runs in three games at an average of 57.33. Goldsworthy has also picked up three wickets and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Carson

J Carson has scored 51 runs with the bat at a strike rate close to 160. More importantly, though, he has scalped six wickets for his side in three matches and is their leading wicket-taker.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Goldsworthy 172 runs and 3 wickets 312 points J Carson 51 runs and 6 wickets 248 points C Campher 60 runs and 6 wickets 244 points T Haines 172 runs 234 points J Brooks 22 runs and 6 wickets 211 points

SOM vs SUS match expert tips

C Pujara is a player who brings out his best game on the big stages and should be a mandatory choice in your SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Rew

Batters: T Haines, C Pujara, L Goldsworthy

All-rounders: J Carson, C Campher, D Lamb, N Leonard

Bowlers: J Brooks, F Hudson-Prentice, H Crocombe

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Rew

Batters: T Haines, C Pujara, L Goldsworthy, S Dickson

All-rounders: J Carson, C Campher, D Lamb

Bowlers: J Brooks, F Hudson-Prentice, H Crocombe