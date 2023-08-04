SOM vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 12

Somerset (SOM) will face Warwickshire (WAS) in the 12th match of the English One Day Cup 2023 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOM vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both Somerset and Warwickshire and both teams would like to get off the mark with a win. They faced each other in their last match last season. Somerset won that game by 14 runs and therefore, Warwickshire will be out for revenge.

SOM vs WAS Match Details, Match 12

The Match 12 of the English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on 4th August at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The match is set to commence at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOM vs WAS, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, 4, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app

SOM vs WAS Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at The Cooper Associates County Ground. One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 290.33

Average second innings score: 271

SOM vs WAS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Somerset: NA

Warwickshire: NA

SOM vs WAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Somerset Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Somerset Probable Playing 11

ARI Umeed, GA Bartlett, Joshua Thomas, JC Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, L Gregory, James Rew, SM Davies (wk), Kasey Aldridge, JH Davey, and JA Brooks (c).

Warwickshire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Warwickshire Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Hamza Shaikh, RM Yates, WMH Rhodes (c), MGK Burgess (wk), C Rushworth, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, LC Norwell, OJ Hannon-Dalby, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

SOM vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Rew (403 runs in 13 List A matches)

J Rew could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 403 runs in his List A career at an average of 31 and has one century to his name.

Top Batter pick

R Yates (760 runs and 4 wickets in 16 List A matches)

R Yates could prove to be a strong pick with the bat. He has slammed 760 runs in 16 List A games at a terrific average of 47.50. He has also picked up four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

E Brookes (226 runs and 9 wickets in 16 List A matches)

E Brookes is a quality all-rounder who will be looking to exert his influence. He has scored 226 runs in 16 games and has also scalped nine wickets.

Top Bowler pick

J Brooks (50 wickets in 45 List A matches)

In List A cricket, J Brooks has 50 wickets in 43 games under his belt. He also possesses a great economy rate of 4.95.

SOM vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Davey

J Davey has enormous experience and has played 92 List A matches in his career. He has scored 1280 runs and has also picked up 114 wickets at an economy of 5.33. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SOM vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Gregory

L Gregory is a great all-round addition who can be very reliable. Having played 79 matches, he has amassed 1323 runs at a strike rate of over 100. Gregory has also picked up 110 wickets at an economy rate of 5.95.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SOM vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats J Davey 1280 runs and 114 wickets in 92 List A matches L Gregory 1323 runs and 110 wickets in 79 List A matches J Rew 403 runs in 13 List A matches J Brooks 50 wickets in 45 List A matches R Yates 760 runs and 4 wickets in 16 List A matches

SOM vs WAS match expert tips

L Gregory is a player who brings out his best game on the big stages and he should be a mandatory choice in your SOM vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Burgess, J Rew

Batters: R Yates, G Bartlett, L Goldsworthy

All-rounders: L Gregory, E Brookes

Bowlers: J Davey, J Lintott, J Brooks, G Garrett

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Burgess, J Rew

Batters: R Yates, G Bartlett, L Goldsworthy

All-rounders: L Gregory

Bowlers: J Davey, J Lintott, J Brooks, G Garrett, O Hannon Dalby