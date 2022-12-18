SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 13

The 13th match (SOP vs BAL) of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will see Southern Punjab squaring off against Balochistan at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Sunday, December 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Southern Punjab have won one of their last four matches. Balochistan, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches in the tournament.

Southern Punjab will give it their all to win the match, but Balochistan have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SOP vs BAL Match Details

The 13th match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will be played on December 18 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOP vs BAL, Match 13

Date and Time: 18th December 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The surface at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Punjab and Northern, where a total of 420 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SOP vs BAL Form Guide

SOP - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

BAL - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SOP vs BAL Probable Playing XI

SOP Playing XI

No injury updates

Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sharoon Siraj, Imran Rafiq, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali ©, Mohammad Ilyas, Usman Qadir, Tahir Hussain

BAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Ali Waqas, H Sohail, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Nasir Khan, Yasir Shah ©, Khurram Shehzad

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Haseebullah

Haseebullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. Z Ashraf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

B Khan

B Khan and I Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Salahuddin has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Amad Butt

H Khan and Amad Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. K Bhatti is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Shah and K Shehzad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SOP vs BAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Amad Butt

Amad Butt is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

H Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make H Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 38 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SOP vs BAL, Match 13

Y Shah

Amad Butt

H Khan

K Bhatti

H Ali

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Z Abbas, U Salahuddin, B Khan

All-rounders: Amad Butt, H Khan, H Talat, K Bhatti

Bowlers: H Ali, Y Shah, K Shehzad

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Haseebullah

Batters: A Waqas, U Salahuddin, B Khan

All-rounders: Amad Butt, H Khan, K Bhatti

Bowlers: H Ali, Y Shah, K Shehzad, M Ilyas

Poll : 0 votes