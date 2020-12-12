SOP vs KHP Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match – December 14th, 2020

Having played 6 games so far, Southern Punjab has won two matches and lost twice in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. They have also drawn matches against Sindh and Central Punjab. Southern Punjab have a net run rate of +0.254 and occupy the third position in the standings. They come into the game after recording a 205-run victory over Balochistan.
Khyber Pakthunkhwa, on the other hand, lead Southern Punjab by 13 points and are second in the table. They’ve won three matches and lost just once, the same as table-toppers Northern, who they trail by 6 points. In the previous match against Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 37 runs.
SOP vs KHP: Squads to choose from
Southern Punjab
Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq (C & WK), Imran Rafiq, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Shafiq, Umer Khan, Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Ameer Yamin, Dilbar Hussain, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan
Khyber Paktunkhwa
Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim, Musdaiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Irfanullah Shah, Ahmed Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan, Samiullah, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan
SOP vs KHP: Predicted XIs
Southern Punjab
Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq (C & WK), Imran Rafiq, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Shafiq, Umer Khan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim, Musdaiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Irfanullah Shah
SOP vs KHP: Match details
Match: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi
Date and Time: 14th December 2020, 10:30 AM IST
SOP vs KHP: Pitch report
The pitch is good to bat on during the first couple of days of a Test match. Following that, it deteriorates rapidly and the spinners start to see more action. Both teams will want to bat first if they win the toss.
SOP vs KHP Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rehan Afridi, Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Zain Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Wasim
Captain: Kamran Ghulam Vice-Captain: Agha Salman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehan Afridi, Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Umar Siddiq, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Irfanullah Shah, Muhammad Wasim
Captain: Khalid Usman Vice-Captain: Saif BadarPublished 12 Dec 2020, 22:49 IST