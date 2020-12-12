SOP vs KHP Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match – December 14th, 2020

Having played 6 games so far, Southern Punjab has won two matches and lost twice in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. They have also drawn matches against Sindh and Central Punjab. Southern Punjab have a net run rate of +0.254 and occupy the third position in the standings. They come into the game after recording a 205-run victory over Balochistan.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa, on the other hand, lead Southern Punjab by 13 points and are second in the table. They’ve won three matches and lost just once, the same as table-toppers Northern, who they trail by 6 points. In the previous match against Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 37 runs.

SOP vs KHP: Squads to choose from

Southern Punjab

Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq (C & WK), Imran Rafiq, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Shafiq, Umer Khan, Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Ameer Yamin, Dilbar Hussain, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan

Khyber Paktunkhwa

Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim, Musdaiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Irfanullah Shah, Ahmed Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan, Samiullah, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan

SOP vs KHP: Predicted XIs

Southern Punjab

Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq (C & WK), Imran Rafiq, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Shafiq, Umer Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim, Musdaiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Irfanullah Shah

SOP vs KHP: Match details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Date and Time: 14th December 2020, 10:30 AM IST

SOP vs KHP: Pitch report

The pitch is good to bat on during the first couple of days of a Test match. Following that, it deteriorates rapidly and the spinners start to see more action. Both teams will want to bat first if they win the toss.

SOP vs KHP Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

SOP vs KHP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rehan Afridi, Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Zain Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Wasim

Captain: Kamran Ghulam Vice-Captain: Agha Salman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehan Afridi, Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Umar Siddiq, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Irfanullah Shah, Muhammad Wasim

Captain: Khalid Usman Vice-Captain: Saif Badar