SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 18th, 2020

Southern Punjab's 'never-say-die' attitude has seen them reach the final of the National T20 Cup 2020. After starting the season badly and being on the brink of elimination, Southern Punjab have gone on and qualified for the finals after defeating table-toppers and favourites, Northern. The Shan Masood-led side will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the finals of the National T20 Cup 2020.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ousted Sindh in the semifinals in an emphatic fashion. Mohammad Rizwan's team were able to win the game comprehensively by eight wickets, with 31 balls to spare.

Skipper Rizwan has led the team from the front with the bat. On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi has starred with the ball. With quality on offer on either side, we could be in for an intriguing clash.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Date: 18th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch has supported the batsmen throughout the tournament, barring a game or two. The average score on this strip has been around 165.

Despite the strip being helpful for batsmen, fast bowlers have been able to extract movement from the surface. Both sides are likely to bowl first on winning the toss.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, S Masood, F Zaman, S Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, H Talat, A Yamin, Asif Afridi, S Afridi, Z Mehmood and J Khan.

Captain: M Rizwan Vice-captain: S Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, M Hafeez, F Zaman, S Maqsood, Khushdil-Shah, H Talat, A Yamin, Asif Afridi, S Afridi, W Riaz and Arshad Iqbal.

Captain: S Maqsood Vice-captain: Wahab Riaz