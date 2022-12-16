SOP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 11

The 11th game of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will see Southern Punjab (SOP) square off against Northern (NOR) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Friday (December 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SOP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Southern have won one of their last two matches, while Northern have won their last two. Southern will look to win the game, but Northern are a better team and should prevail.

SOP vs NOR Match Details

The 11th game of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2022 will be played on December 16 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOP vs NOR, Match 11

Date and Time: December 16, 2022; 10:00 am IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The surface at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw 627 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

SOP vs NOR Form Guide

SOP - W L

NOR - W W

SOP vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

SOP

No injury update

Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sharoon Siraj, Imran Rafiq, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali (C), Mohammad Ilyas, Usman Qadir, Tahir Hussain

NOR

No injury update

Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin (C), Mubashir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Umar Akmal, Umer Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Musa, Usman Shinwari

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Nazir

Nazir is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. U Akmal is another good pick.

Batters

U Amin

H Ali and U Amin are the two best batter picks. U Salahuddin has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Khan

H Khan and M Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. A Minhas is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Musa

The top bowler picks are U Khan and M Musa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Ali is another good pick.

SOP vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Khan

Khan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has scored 69 runs and taken a wicket in the last two games.

H Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 38 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for SOP vs NOR, Match 11

A Minhas

H Khan

M Khan

U Amin

H Ali

Southern Punjab vs Northern Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir, U Akmal

Batters: U Amin, U Salahuddin, H Ali

All-rounders: M Khan, H Khan, A Minhas

Bowlers: U Khan, M Musa, T Hussain

Southern Punjab vs Northern Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir

Batters: Z Malik, U Salahuddin, H Ali

All-rounders: M Khan, H Khan, A Minhas, M Mumtaz

Bowlers: U Khan, M Musa, H Ali

