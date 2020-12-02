SOP vs NOR Trophy Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Match – December 2nd, 2020

Southern Punjab and Northern lead the standings of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy going into this game. Both teams have shared similar fortunes in the tournament so far: two wins, two draws and a loss. It could prove to be a thrilling contest and both the teams would like to give their all as the top position is at stake. They have played some exciting cricket lately and it would be interesting to see who folds first.

Squads to choose from:

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Maqbool Ahmed, Dilbar Hussain, Umar Khan

Northern

Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umair Masood (WK), Nauman Ali (C), Waqas Ahmed, Munir Riaz, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Fahran Shafiq, Jamal Anwar, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin

Advertisement

Probable Playing 11

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan.

Northern

Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umair Masood (WK), Nauman Ali (C), Waqas Ahmed, Munir Riaz

Match Details

Match Details: Southern Punjab vs Northern, Match 18

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.

Date and Time: 2nd December 2020, 10:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi appears to be batting friendly for the first couple of days. The track looks dry and appears to be on the slower side, which makes it easier to score big runs. However, it can also provide assistance to the fast bowlers at the start as well. It tends to deteriorate with the progress of the game, which could see more spinners coming into the action.

SOP vs NOR Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umair Masood, Umair Siddiq, Zain Abbas, Sarmad Bhatti, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Waqas Ahmed

Captain: Hammad Azam, Vice-Captain: Nauman Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umair Masood, Umar Amin, Zain Abbas, Sarmad Bhatti, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Imran

Captain: Mohammad Nawaz, Vice-Captain: Faizan Riaz