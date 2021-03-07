SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 08, 2021

In match number eight of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends on Monday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

It will be the first game of the year for the South Africa Legends, who played just one match in 2020. They faced West Indies Legends and emerged victorious. However, almost their entire squad has been revamped because of COVID-19-enforced restrictions and player availability. Hence, the Jonty Rhodes-led side will be looking to start their Road Safety World Series campaign afresh on Monday.

Sri Lanka Legends, on the other hand, played two Road Safety World Series games last year, winning one and losing the other. This year, they started with a convincing win over the West Indies Legends. West Indies Legenda will be eager to extend their winning run on Monday.

Road Safety World Series: Squads to choose from

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (c), Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Legends: Alviro Petersen, Morne van Wyk (wk), Loots Bosman, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes (c), Andrew Puttick, Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad

Match Details

Match: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Date: March 8th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has produced some good batting tracks. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. While the pacers find some movement with the new ball, the spinners come into the game as the match progresses. 160 is a par score at the venue.

Road Safety World Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SA-L vs SL-L)

Dream11 Team for South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Road Safety World Series T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Morne van Wyk, Upul Tharanga, Jonty Rhodes, Loots Bosman, Chamara Silva, Justin Kemp, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Roger Telemachus, Makhaya Ntini, Rangana Herath

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan; Vice-captain: Justin Kemp

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk, Upul Tharanga, Jonty Rhodes, Alviro Petersen, Chamara Silva, Justin Kemp, Farveez Maharoof, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Ajantha Mendis

Captain: Morne van Wyk; Vice-captain: Upul Tharanga