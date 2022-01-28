SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI Match

South Africa Women will take on West Indies Women in the first ODI of the four-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa Women return to the ODI fold for the first time since September 2021. They last faced West Indies Women and beat them 4-1. Meanwhile, since then, West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women 3-0 and won their only ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 game.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Match Details

Match: SA-W vs WI-W

Date & Time: January 28th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is likely to have some good bounce and the new ball is likely to nip around. However, the bounce will be true and batters might be able to play shots on the up.

Today’s SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Trisha Chetty is an experienced player and can score substantially with the bat. She is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt has a solid record in ODI cricket. She has amassed 2311 runs at an average of 44.44.

All-rounders

Stafanie Taylor can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. She has been performing consistently all-round in the recent past.

Marizanne Kapp had a decent run in the WBBL and she has a solid record with both bat and ball in ODI cricket.

Bowlers

Anisa Mohammed has a knack for picking up wickets regularly and she will be the key for the West Indies.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Anisa Mohammed (WI-W)

SA-W vs WI-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Trisha Chetty, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Stafanie Taylor Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp

Dream11 Team for South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Anisa Mohammed, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

