SAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - Mar 12, 2021

South Australia will face Tasmania in the Marsh Cup at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday. The two teams are coming into the fixture on the back of contrasting results.

South Australia have flattered to deceive in the Marsh Cup so far, suffering two consecutive losses. The Travis Head-led side, who are sixth in the table, need to win every game from here on to stand a chance of making it to the final.

Tasmania, on the other hand, started their Marsh Cup campaign with a loss against Queensland. However, they bounced back quickly and recorded a commanding win over Victoria in their next game. Tim Paine and his men will be looking to win two on the bounce when they take on South Australia on Friday.

Squads to choose from

South Australia: Travis Head (c), Harry Nielsen, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Cameron Valente, Corey Kelly, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, David Grant, Daniel Worrall

Tasmania: Tim Paine (c), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jarrod Freeman, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Charlie Wakim

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia: Harry Nielsen, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Corey Kelly, Cameron Valente, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzoglou

Tasmania: Tim Paine (c & wk), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle

Match Details

Match: South Australia vs Tasmania

Date & Time: March 12th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The track at Junction Oval is usually a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. However, there might be some movement early on with the new ball and spinners could also come into the game as the match progresses. A good all-round surface is likely to be in store for Friday's Marsh Cup fixture.

Marsh Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAU vs TAS)

Dream11 Team for South Australia vs Tasmania - Marsh Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Paine, Alex Carey, Jordan Silk, Jake Weatherald, Caullum Ferguson, Beau Webster, Travis Head, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Corey Kelly, Wes Agar

Captain: Travis Head; Vice-captain: Beau Webster

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Paine, Harry Nielsen, Alex Carey, Max Wright, Jordan Silk, Callum Ferguson, Beau Webster, Travis Head, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Wes Agar

Captain: Alex Carey; Vice-captain: Jordan Silk