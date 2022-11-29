SP vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 22

Steelpan Players will be up against Soca Kings in the 22nd match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SP vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Steelpan Players have won two out of their four matches and are third in the points table. Soca Kings, on the other hand, have also won two out of their four matches and are placed at the top of the points table.

SP vs SCK Match Details

The 22nd match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on Nov 30 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad in Tarouba. The match is set to take place at 12:30 am IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SP vs SCK, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 22

Date and Time: 30 November, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.

SP vs SCK Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 90

Average second-innings score: 100

SP vs SCK Form Guide (Last match)

Soca Kings: NA

Steelpan Players: NA

SP vs SCK probable playing 11s for today’s match

SP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SP Probable Playing 11

Dejourn Charles, Andre Browne, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bevon Duncan, Sunil Narine, Jalarnie Seales, Sion Hackett, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chadeon Raymond, Nadim Mohammed.

SCK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SCK Probable Playing 11

Denesh Ramdin, Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Brendon Ramdial, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Ricky Jaipaul, Kashtri Singh, Liam Vinode Mamchan.

SP vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adrian Sehzad Ali (6 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

Sehzad has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far but will be looking forward to change things around today.

Top Batter pick

Teshawn Castro (6 matches, 133 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 233.33 and Economy Rate: 12.33)

Castro has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 233.33 for Steelpan Players in six matches, while also scalping one wicket. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sunil Narine (3 matches, 12 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.33 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Narine is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 12 runs while picking up two wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Jon-Russ Jaggesar (6 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.25)

Jaggesar can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

SP vs SCK match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Narine is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent performances. He has scored 12 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 133.33, while also picking up two wickets.

Teshawn Castro

Castro is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 133 runs in six matches, while also scalping one wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SP vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Teshawn Castro: 133 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches

Jyd Goolie: 91 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches

Kirstan Kallicharan: 97 runs in 6 matches

Jason Mohammed: 88 runs in 4 matches

Imran Khan: 35 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches

SP vs SCK match expert tips

Teshawn Castro could prove to be a wise choice as he is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SP vs SCK match, click here!

SP vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

SP vs SCK Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

SP vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adrian Sehzad Ali.

Batters: Teshawn Castro, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Justin Manick, Jyd Goolie, Sion Hackett.

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Shiva Sankar.

SP vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

SP vs SCK Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

SP vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aaron Alfred.

Batters: Teshawn Castro, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan.

All-rounders: Sion Hackett, Jyd Goolie, Sunil Narine.

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Chadeon Raymond, Ricky Jaipaul.

Poll : 0 votes