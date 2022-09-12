SPA vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 1

Spain (SPA) will be up against Austria (AUT) in the first match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 1.

This will be the first match of the competition for both sides. Spain are expected to have the upper hand going into this game given that they have won three of their last five matches.

Austria, on the other hand, have two victories to their name from their last five encounters. They have faced each other twice, with Spain and Austria both securing a win each.

SPA vs AUT Match Details, Match 1

The first match of European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs AUT, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SPA vs AUT Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. This will be the first match of the tournament here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SPA vs AUT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Spain: NA

Austria: NA

SPA vs AUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Spain Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

C Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Muhammad Babar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Ihsan, A Alger (c), Thomas Vine, and Kamran Muhammad.

Austria Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Austria Probable Playing 11

Navin Wijesekera, Zeshan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal, Daniel Eckstein, Sikandar Hayat, Baseer Khan, Jaweed Zadran, Mehar Cheema(C), Qadargul Utmanzai, and Itibarshah Deedar, Aqib Iqbal.

SPA vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Cheema

M Cheema is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking to begin his campaign with a top innings here.

Top Batter pick

C Munoz Mills (230 runs and 1 wicket in T10 cricket)

Despite having little experience in the T10 format, C Munoz Mills has already proven his worth. He has 230 runs to his name and has also picked up wicket in his T10 career.

Top All-rounder pick

B Khan (441 runs and 25 wickets in T10 cricket)

B Khan will be an interesting all-round option. He is quite reliable and is expected to be an important player for Austria. He has scored 441 runs and has also taken 25 wickets over his career.

Top Bowler pick

M Kamran (767 runs and 48 wickets in T10 cricket)

M Kamran is expected to lead the bowling unit for Spain. He has taken 48 wickets over his T10 career and has also added 767 runs with the bat.

SPA vs AUT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt has plenty of experience and it is difficult to dismiss him once he gets going. He has scored 1096 runs and has also picked up six wickets in his T10 career. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy.

H Dar

H Dar is another player with a wealth of experience in the T10 format. He has amassed 1259 runs and has also scalped 42 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats A Butt 1096 runs and 6 wickets in T10 cricket H Dar 1259 runs and 42 wickets in T10 cricket B Khan 441 runs and 25 wickets in T10 cricket M Kamran 767 runs and 48 wickets in T10 cricket C Munoz Mills 230 runs and 1 wicket in T10 cricket

SPA vs AUT match expert tips

S Hayat has scored 277 runs and has scalped 27 wickets in his T10 career and he can prove to be a differential all-rounder pick for your SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy

SPA vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Cheema

Batters: C Munoz Mills, H Dar, R Shigiwal

All-rounders: A Butt, B Khan, M Babar, S Hayat

Bowlers: J Zadran, M Kamran, T Vine

SPA vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Cheema

Batters: C Munoz Mills, Q Utmanzai, R Shigiwal

All-rounders: A Butt, B Khan, S Hayat

Bowlers: A Iqbal, J Zadran, M Kamran, T Vine

