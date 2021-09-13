SPA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Match 1

Spain will take on Belgium in the first match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Spain recently defeated Germany 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. They will now set their sights on Belgium in the European Cricket Championship. Belgium are arriving into this after beating Malta 3-2 the last time they were in action.

SPA vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Z Haider, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Asjed, Atif Mehmood, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills, K Lal, Raja Adeel

BEL XI

A Raza, F Mehmood, M Latif, A Razzaq, S Zakhil, S Sheikh, R Saqlain Ali, W Raja, B Aziz Mohammad, M Ekrami, F Bhatti

Match Details

SPA vs BEL, European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 13th September, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be suitable for the batsmen and the ball is supposed to come on to the bat well. Batsmen will be looking for the big shots after settling themselves on this pitch.

Today’s SPA vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

K Lal is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease. He has scored 88 runs and has picked up four wickets in 11 T20Is.

All-rounders

S Zakhil is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 391 runs and has picked up 14 scalps in 15 matches.

Y Ali is yet another sensational all-round pick for your fantasy side. Ali can have a strong influence with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

H Saleem will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He is also good with the bat, as was evident in the previous series where he scored 120 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

S Zakhil (BEL)

Y Ali (SPA)

K Lal (SPA)

H Saleem (SPA)

S Sheikh (BEL)

Important stats for SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

S Zakhil: 391 runs and 14 wickets in 15 matches

K Lal: 88 runs and 4 wickets in 11 matches

H Saleem: 120 runs in the last series

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, A Butt, F Mehmood, K Lal, Y Ali, Z Haider, S Sheikh, S Zakhil, H Saleem, A Mehmood, B A Mohammad

Captain: S Zakhil, Vice-Captain: Y Ali

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, A Butt, F Mehmood, K Lal, Y Ali, S Sheikh, S Zakhil, H Saleem, A Mehmood, B A Mohammad, R Adeel

Captain: K Lal, Vice-Captain: S Sheikh

Edited by Diptanil Roy