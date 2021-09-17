SPA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Qualifier 1

Spain will take on Belgium in the first Qualifier of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Both sides have been nothing short of fantastic this season. Spain have won five of their eight games so far and Belgium also have a similar record. Spain finished top of the league standings with Belgium in second place.

We can expect a thriller of a contest between the two sides.

SPA vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz Mills, Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine

BEL XI

Munneb Mohammad, Ali Raza (wk), Mamoon Latif, Sheikh Sheraz, Saber Zakhil, Faisal Mehmood, Waqas Raja, Shagharai Sefat, Omid Rahimi, Adnan Razzaq, Saqlain Raja

Match Details

SPA vs BEL, European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 17th September, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be suitable for the batters and the ball is supposed to come on to the bat well. Batters will be looking for the big shots after settling themselves on this pitch.

Today’s SPA vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He has scored 128 runs in the tournament.

Batters

H Saleem is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease. He has scored 133 runs and has picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

K Lal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 62 runs and has picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

A Mehmood is yet another sensational all-round pick for your fantasy side. He can have a strong influence with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

S Sefat is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

K Lal (SPA) – 407 points

S Sefat (BEL) – 338 points

A Mehmood (SPA) – 301 points

Z Haider (SPA) – 280 points

H Saleem (SPA) – 278 points

Important stats for SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

K Lal: 62 runs and 8 wickets

H Saleem: 133 runs and 1 wicket

A Mehmood: 12 runs and 7 wickets

A Ahmed: 128 runs

A Raza: 121 runs

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, A Raza, A Saleem, S Sheikh, O Rahimi, K Lal, A Mehmood, S Zakhil, S Sefat, Z Haider, T Vine

Captain: K Lal, Vice-Captain: H Saleem

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, A Raza, A Saleem, S Sheikh, J Perman, K Lal, A Mehmood, S Zakhil, S Sefat, Z Haider, T Vine

Captain: A Mehmood, Vice-Captain: A Ahmed

