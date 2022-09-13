SPA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 9

Spain (SPA) will take on the Czech Republic (CZR) in the ninth match of the Dream11 European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SPA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Spain are second in Group A after winning their first two matches. They beat Portugal by 33 runs in their last outing. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are fifth in the standings. They head into the game on the back of a 10-wicket thumping at the hands of Ireland XI.

SPA vs CZR Match Details, European Cricket Championship

The ninth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 13 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs CZR, European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 9

Date and Time: 13th September, 2022, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

SPA vs CZR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with the batters expected to get full value for their shots. On the bowling front, while the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The last two of the three matches at the venue have been won by the teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (European Cricket Championship)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 100

SPA vs CZR Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Spain: W-W

Czech Republic: L-L

SPA vs CZR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SPA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SPA Probable Playing 11

C Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Muhammad Babar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Ihsan, A Alger (C), Thomas Vine, and Kamran Muhammad.

CZR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CZR Probable Playing 11

Sharan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Aakash Parmar, Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi, Kushalkumar Mendon, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (C), and Abul Farhad.

SPA vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Daniel Doyle Calle (2 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 291.67)

Daniel has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 291.67 in two matches. He is a reliable batter who is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Christian Munoz-Mills (2 matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 203.70)

Christian is one of his team's most promising prospects and is renowned for his abilities with the bat. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 203.70 in two European Cricket Championship matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Hamza Dar (2 matches, 11 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 73.33 and Economy Rate: 9.00)

Hamza is an experienced bowling all-rounder who could play a key role with both the bat and ball in Tuesday's match. He has scalped three wickets and scored 11 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Kamran Muhammad-I (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.75)

Kamran is a lethal bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Spain, having taken five wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 in two matches.

SPA vs CZR match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Babar

Babar should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Tuesday's match. He has scored 49 runs in two games at a strike rate of 257.89.

Sabawoon Davizi

Davizi has scored 77 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 163.83. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kamran Muhammad-I 5 wickets in 2 matches Atif Muhammad 4 wickets in 2 matches Hamza Dar 11 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Daniel Doyle Calle 70 runs in 2 matches Sabawoon Davizi 77 runs in 2 matches

SPA vs CZR match expert tips

Kamran Muhammad-I could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the SPA vs CZR match.

SPA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

SPA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle Calle

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Dylan Steyn, Kranthi Venkataswamy

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Muhammad Babar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Hamza Dar

Bowlers: Kamran Muhammad-I, Satyajit Sengupta, Atif Muhammad

SPA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

SPA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle Calle

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn

All-rounders: Hamza Dar (vc), Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Kamran Muhammad-I, Naveed Ahmed, Thomas Vine

