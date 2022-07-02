SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C, 2nd Semi-final 

Spain (SPA) will take on Denmark (DEN) in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022 at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels on Saturday, July 2.
Spain have been in superb form in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. They won all three of their games and topped Group 2. Denmark, meanwhile, won their first two matches before losing to Belgium. They finished second in Group 1.
SPA vs DEN Probable Playing 11 today
Spain: Christian Munoz (c), Daniel Doyle Calle, Josh Trembearth Moro, Muhammad Kamran, Lorne Burns, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Hamza Saleem Dar, Atif Mehmood.
Denmark: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah (c), Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Saif Ahmad, Rizwan Mahmood, Musa Shaheen, Saran Aslam, Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Omar Hayat, Saud Munir.
Match Details
SPA vs DEN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, 2nd Semi-final
Date & Time: July 3rd 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
Pitch Report
The track at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels has been a good one to bat on, with 148, 155, 256, 120, 134 and 161 being the first-innings scores at the venue in this tournament.
Today’s SPA vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Awais Ahmed can effectively contribute with the bat and is also safe behind stumps. He has scored 36 runs along with taking three catches and affecting two stumpings.
Batters
Daniel Doyle Calle has been in top batting form, smashing 91 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 154.23.
All-rounders
Nicolaj Laegsgaard has amassed 144 runs at a strike rate of 194.59 in addition to taking seven wickets.
Yasir Ali has scored 83 runs in two innings while also picking up seven scalps.
Bowler
Oliver Hald has bowled really well in the tournament, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 6.70.
Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team
Nicolaj Laegsgaard (DEN): 426 points
Yasir Ali (SPA): 324 points
Hamid Shah (DEN): 283 points
Oliver Hald (DEN): 197 points
Daniel Doyle Calle (SPA): 163 points
Important stats for SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team
Yasir Ali: 83 runs & 7 wickets
Daniel Doyle Calle: 91 runs
Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 144 runs & 7 wickets
Hamid Shah: 109 runs & 4 wickets
Oliver Hald: 4 wickets
SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Saif Ahmad, Hamza Saleem Dar, Daniel Doyle Calle, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Yasir Ali, Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Muhammad Kamran, Lorne Burns.
Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taranjit Bharaj, Awais Ahmed, Saif Ahmad, Hamza Saleem Dar, Daniel Doyle Calle, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Yasir Ali, Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Lorne Burns.
Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Daniel Doyle Calle.