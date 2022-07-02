SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C, 2nd Semi-final 

Spain (SPA) will take on Denmark (DEN) in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022 at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels on Saturday, July 2.

Spain have been in superb form in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. They won all three of their games and topped Group 2. Denmark, meanwhile, won their first two matches before losing to Belgium. They finished second in Group 1.

SPA vs DEN Probable Playing 11 today

Spain: Christian Munoz (c), Daniel Doyle Calle, Josh Trembearth Moro, Muhammad Kamran, Lorne Burns, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Hamza Saleem Dar, Atif Mehmood.

Denmark: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah (c), Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Saif Ahmad, Rizwan Mahmood, Musa Shaheen, Saran Aslam, Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Omar Hayat, Saud Munir.

Match Details

SPA vs DEN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022, 2nd Semi-final

Date & Time: July 3rd 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels

Pitch Report

The track at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels has been a good one to bat on, with 148, 155, 256, 120, 134 and 161 being the first-innings scores at the venue in this tournament.

Today’s SPA vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed can effectively contribute with the bat and is also safe behind stumps. He has scored 36 runs along with taking three catches and affecting two stumpings.

Batters

Daniel Doyle Calle has been in top batting form, smashing 91 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 154.23.

All-rounders

Nicolaj Laegsgaard has amassed 144 runs at a strike rate of 194.59 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Yasir Ali has scored 83 runs in two innings while also picking up seven scalps.

Bowler

Oliver Hald has bowled really well in the tournament, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 6.70.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (DEN): 426 points

Yasir Ali (SPA): 324 points

Hamid Shah (DEN): 283 points

Oliver Hald (DEN): 197 points

Daniel Doyle Calle (SPA): 163 points

Important stats for SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Yasir Ali: 83 runs & 7 wickets

Daniel Doyle Calle: 91 runs

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 144 runs & 7 wickets

Hamid Shah: 109 runs & 4 wickets

Oliver Hald: 4 wickets

SPA vs DEN Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022)

Dream11 Team for Spain vs Denmark - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Saif Ahmad, Hamza Saleem Dar, Daniel Doyle Calle, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Yasir Ali, Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Muhammad Kamran, Lorne Burns.

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

Dream11 Team for Spain vs Denmark - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group C 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taranjit Bharaj, Awais Ahmed, Saif Ahmad, Hamza Saleem Dar, Daniel Doyle Calle, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Yasir Ali, Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Lorne Burns.

Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Daniel Doyle Calle.

