SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Championship Week, Match 20

Spain will lock horns with England XI in the 20th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on October 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Spain have won as many as six matches and are currently the table-toppers. In their last match, they defeated Netherlands XI by eight wickets. England XI, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are third in the points table. They defeated Netherlands XI by 44 runs in their last match.

SPA vs ENG-XI Match Details

The 20th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday, October 13. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs ENG-XI, European Cricket Championship, Match 20

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

NED-XI vs SPA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is a batting paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 121

Average second innings score: 145

SPA vs ENG-XI Form Guide (Previous Matches)

ENG-XI: W-W-L-L-L

SPA: W-W-W-W-W

SPA vs ENG-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

ENG-XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ENG-XI Probable Playing 11

Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon, Dan Lincoln, Andy Rishton, Thomas Bevan, Eliot Callis, Tom Keast, Sam Pearce, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal, Mungo Russell

SPA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SPA Probable Playing 11

Yasir Ali, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Lorne Burns, Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Gurvinder Singh, Adam Alger, Christian Munoz-Mills, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Ihsan (14 matches, 118 runs, Strike Rate: 193.44)

Ihsan has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 118 runs in 14 matches at a great strike-rate of 193.44.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Doyle-Calle (17 matches, 427 runs, Strike Rate: 213.50)

Daniel has been the star batter for his team, having accumulated 427 runs in 17 matches at an amazing strike-rate of 213.50. He could also play a big knock on Thursday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Prince Dhiman (16 matches, 216 runs and 19 wickets, Strike Rate: 170 and Economy Rate: 9.82)

Dhiman has been a top performing all-rounder for his team over the years. He has smashed 216 runs while also picking up 19 wickets in 16 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Kamran (15 matches, 23 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.72)

Kamran has been one of the top wicket-takers in the European Cricket Championship. He has scalped 23 wickets in these 15 matches at an economy of 9.72.

SPA vs ENG-XI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ben Claydon

Claydon has scored 59 runs while picking up seven wickets in five matches. He could be a great captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Prince Dhiman

Prince has been sensational with both the bat and ball throughout the tournament. He has scored 216 runs while taking 19 wickets in 16 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prince Dhiman 216 runs 19 wickets in 16 matches Muhammad Kamran 23 wickets in 15 matches Daniel Doyle-Calle 427 runs in 17 matches Hamza Dar 155 runs in 16 matches Muhammad Ihsan 118 runs in 14 matches

SPA vs ENG-XI match expert tips

Prince Dhiman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SPA vs ENG-XI match, click here!

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Daniel Doyle-Calle, Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon

All-rounders: Prince Dhiman, Yasir Ali, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Arthur Godsal, Mungo Russell

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

SPA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln, Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Daniel Doyle-Calle, Harrison Ward, Ben Claydon

All-rounders: Prince Dhiman, Yasir Ali, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Arthur Godsal, Atif Muhammad

Poll : 0 votes