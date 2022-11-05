SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Spain T20I Tri Series, Match 4

The fourth match of the Spain T20I Tri Series will see Spain (SPA) locking horns with Germany (GER) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top match picks and the pitch report.

Germany have won both of their last two matches and are currently placed among top teams in the points table. Spain, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season.

Spain will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Germany have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SPA vs GER Match Details

The fourth match of the Spain T20I Tri Series will be played on November 5 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs GER, Match 4

Date and Time: November 05, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The surface at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany and Italy, where a total of 216 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SPA vs GER Form Guide

SPA - Will be playing their first match

GER - W W

SPA vs GER Probable Playing XI

SPA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adam Alger (wk), Prince Dhiman, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Ihsan, Christian Munoz, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Yasin, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Atif Muhammad, and Adeel Raja.

GER Playing XI

No injury updates.

J Van Heerden, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei (c), Talha Khan, Justin Broad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, V Ganesan, Michael Richardson (wk), Sachin Mandy, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, and Walter Behr.

SPA vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Richardson

M Richardson is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Alger is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Van Heerden

L Burns and J Van Heerden are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Dhiman has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Broad

H Saleem and J Broad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Yasin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ashraf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ashraf and A Mehmood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Ganesan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SPA vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

J Broad

J Broad is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 79 runs and took one wicket in the last two matches.

L Burns

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make L Burns the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for SPA vs GER, Match 4

L Burns

P Dhiman

H Saleem

J Broad

J Van Heerden

Spain vs Germany Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spain vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Spain vs Germany Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Richardson, A Alger

Batters: J Van Heerden, L Burns, P Dhiman

All-rounders: J Broad, H Saleem, M Yasin

Bowlers: A Mehmood, M Ashraf, V Ganesan

Spain vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Spain vs Germany Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Richardson, A Alger

Batters: J Van Heerden, T Khan, P Dhiman

All-rounders: J Broad, H Saleem, M Yasin

Bowlers: A Mehmood, M Ashraf, D Klein

