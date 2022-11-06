SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Spain T20I Tri Series, Match 5

The fifth match of the Spain T20I Tri Series will see Spain (SPA) locking horns with Germany (GER) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top match picks and the pitch report.

Germany have won all of their last three matches and are currently placed among the top teams in the points table. Spain, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Spain will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Germany have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SPA vs GER Match Details

The fifth match of the Spain T20I Tri Series will be played on November 6 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs GER, Match 5

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The surface at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany and Spain, where a total of 226 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SPA vs GER Form Guide

SPA - W L

GER - W W W

SPA vs GER Probable Playing XI

SPA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Prince Dhiman, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Christian Munoz, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Adeel Raja, and Daniel Doyle.

GER Playing XI

No injury updates.

J Van Heerden, Talha Khan, Justin Broad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Michael Richardson (wk), Walter Behr, Sahir Naqash, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Dieter Klein, Vishnu Elam, and Ghulam Rasul.

SPA vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Richardson (3 matches, 34 runs)

M Richardson is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Ihsan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Van Heerden (3 matches, 56 runs, 3 wickets)

M Yasin and J Van Heerden are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Dhiman has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Broad (3 matches, 101 runs, 1 wicket)

H Saleem and J Broad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Burns is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ashraf (3 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ashraf and M Kamran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Klein is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SPA vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

J Broad

J Broad is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 101 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.

J Van Heerden

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make J Van Heerden the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 56 runs and 3 wickets.

5 Must-Picks for SPA vs GER, Match 5

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points J Van Heerden 56 runs and 3 wickets 164 points J Broad 101 runs and 1 wicket 189 points M Ashraf 6 wickets 252 points D Klein 4 wickets 164 points M Kamran 17 runs and 3 wickets 110 points

Spain vs Germany Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spain vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Spain vs Germany Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Richardson

Batters: J Van Heerden, M Yasin, P Dhiman, C Munoz

All-rounders: J Broad, H Saleem, L Burns

Bowlers: M Kamran, M Yar Ashraf, D Klein

Spain vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Spain vs Germany Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ihsan

Batters: J Van Heerden, T Khan, C Munoz

All-rounders: J Broad, Y Ali, L Burns

Bowlers: V Elam, G Rasul, M Yar Ashraf, D Klein

