SPA vs GSY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see Spain (SPA) go head-to-head with Guernsey (GSY) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain on Saturday.

Guernsey lost their first game against Norway. They were set a target of 138 after bowling first. Luke Bichard picked up a couple of wickets. However, their batters failed to take them over the line. Guernsey could only manage to get to 100/7, falling short by 37 runs. This will be their third game of the series.

Spain will play Norway in their first game. Hence, this will be their second game in the series.

SPA vs GSY Probable Playing 11 Today

Spain XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Daniel Calle, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Hamza Dar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Charlie Rumistrzewick, Raja Adeel Iqbal

Guernsey XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Matthew Stokes, Josh Butler (C), Ollie Nightingale, Oliver Newey, Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Dec Martel, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard

Match Details

SPA vs GSY, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Spain

Pitch Report

The records of teams who have batted first and second haven’t had much of a difference at this stadium. The ball will come onto the bat nicely for the batters to play their strokes. Bowlers will get some assistance. Batters should look to settle in before going for runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and give themselves a good total to defend.

Today’s SPA vs GSY Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Isaac Damarell: Guernsey’s wicket-keeper Isaac Damarell is an explosive batter at the top of the order. He has scored 53 runs in two T20Is. His highest score is a 31-ball 52 at a strike-rate of 167.74. He has the ability to score quick runs at the top and is a key inclusion in this contest. Guernsey will expect him to come good with the bat.

Batter

Josh Butler: Guernsey skipper Josh Butler has scored 255 runs from ten T20I innings. He has a high score of an unbeaten 65 and is quite capable with the bat at the top of the order. After their opening defeat, the skipper will be keen to lead from the front and make a match-winning contribution with the willow for his side in this game.

All-rounder

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali is one of Spain’s key all-rounders with a decent amount of experience amongst the squad. Yasir Ali has scored 348 runs from 14 T20Is with a high-score of an unbeaten 80 and has two fifties to his name. He has also picked up nine wickets from ten innings at an average of 20.33 and an economy of 6.57. For his ability to score crucial runs and pick wickets, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this clash.

Bowler

Raja Adeel: The right-arm pacer for Spain has picked up 11 wickets in eight T20I matches so far. He is also an economical bowler with an economy of just 4.46. Adeel will be a key addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SPA vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali (SPA)

Matthew Stokes (GSY)

Raja Adeel (SPA)

Important stats for SPA vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali - 348 runs and 9 wickets in 11 T20I matches

Josh Butler- 255 runs in 10 T20I innings, HS: 65*

Raja Adeel - 11 wickets in 8 T20I matches, Average: 12.18, Economy: 4.46

SPA vs GSY Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler, Oliver Newey, Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Yasir Ali, Raja Adeel, Luke Bichard, Muhammad Kamran

Captain: Matthew Stokes, Vice-captain: Yasir Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler, Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Matthew Stokes, Atif Muhammad, Yasir Ali, Raja Adeel, Luke Bichard, Dec Martel

Captain: Josh Butler, Vice-captain: Yasir Ali

