SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 11

Spain will take on Ireland XI (SPA vs IRE-XI) in Match 11 of the European Cricket Championship 2022 on Wednesday, September 14. The Cartama Oval in Spain will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Spain have been outstanding so far in the early stages of the ECC T10. They have won all three of their group-stage fixtures and are on top of the table with six points. The Spaniards have already defeated Ireland XI once, winning their most recent encounter by 13 runs.

Ireland XI, meanwhile, will be intent on bouncing back after their most recent loss to Spain in what was their first defeat in three matches. They are second in the table, trailing the Spaniards by just two points.

SPA vs IRE-XI Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 14 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs IRE-XI, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 11

Match: Spain vs Ireland XI, Match 11, European Cricket Championship 2022.

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode.

SPA vs IRE-XI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. The pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to clear the ropes frequently.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 104.2.

Average second innings score: 95.4.

SPA vs IRE-XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Spain: W-W-W.

Ireland XI: L-W-W.

SPA vs IRE-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Spain Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

C Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Muhammad Babar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Ihsan, A Alger (C), Thomas Vine, Kamran Muhammad.

Ireland XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Ireland XI Probable Playing 11

Max Burton (C), John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad.

SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Doyle-Calle (Three matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 248.78)

D Doyle-Calle is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side for this match. He is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition with 102 runs in three matches and is yet to be dismissed. Doyle-Calle also has a fantastic strike rate of 248.78.

Top Batter pick

S Lynch (Three matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 325)

S Lynch is the fifth-highest scorer in this year's tournament and is right behind Doyle-Calle in the top-scorers’ list. He has hammered 78 runs at a stunning strike rate of 325.

Top All-rounder pick

M Babar (Three matches, 57 runs and two wickets)

M Babar is the second highest scorer for Spain in this tournament and has collected 57 runs in three innings at an excellent strike rate of 203.57. He has also taken two wickets so far and can get you plenty of points with both bat and ball.

Top Bowler pick

M Kamran (Three matches, seven wickets, Economy Rate: 7.66)

M Kamran is the joint highest wicket-taker for Spain. He has managed seven wickets in three matches with an excellent economy rate of 7.66.

SPA vs IRE-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

C McCollough

C McCollough is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side with five wickets in just two matches. He has an outstanding bowling average of 5.00 and will be a great captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.

A Muhammad

Similarly, A Muhammad is the leading wicket-taker for Spain, level with M Kamran in this tournament. He has taken six wickets at an average of 7.33.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C McCollough Five wickets 203 points A Muhammad Six wickets 202 points M Kamran Six wickets 198 points D Doyle-Calle 102 runs 189 points M O’Reilly Five wickets 177 points

SPA vs IRE-XI match expert tips

S Lynch has an outstanding batting strike rate and if he gets going, he could prove to be a crucial pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

Spain vs Ireland XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Doyle-Calle, M Burton.

Batter: S Lynch, C Munoz Mills, G Singh.

All-rounder: C McCollough, M Babar.

Bowler: A Muhammad, M Kamran, M O’Reilly, M Humphreys.

SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

Spain vs Ireland XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Doyle-Calle.

Batter: S Lynch, C Munoz Mills, G Singh.

All-rounder: C McCollough, M Babar, H Dar.

Bowler: A Muhammad, M Kamran, M O’Reilly, M Humphreys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra