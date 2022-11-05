SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spain T20I Tri-series 2022, Match 3

Spain (SPA) will be up against Italy (ITA) in the third match of the Spain T20I Tri-series 2022 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SPA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Italy started their campaign with a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Germany, while their second match against the same opponents is currently underway at the time of writing. Meanwhile. this will be the first match of the series for Spain.

SPA vs ITA Match Details, Spain T20I Tri-series 2022

The third match of the Spain T20I Tri-series 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The match is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs ITA, Spain T20I Tri-series 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SPA vs ITA Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is expected to be competitive. The ball is likely to come onto the bat well, aiding the batters. However, the surface will slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 109

SPA vs ITA Form Guide (Spain T20I Tri-series 2022)

Spain: NA

Italy: L

SPA vs ITA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Spain injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

Yasir Ali, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Saleem Dar, Lorne Burns, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Mohammad Kamran, Atif Mohammad.

Italy injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Italy Probable Playing 11

GP Meade, Damith Kosala, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Pidusha Fernando, Grant Stewart, Ahmed Anik (c), Waleed Rana, Crishan Kalugamage, Anmoldeep Singh, Pathirage Sadev, Marcus Campopiano.

SPA vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Alger (438 runs in 23 T10 matches)

A Alger is a great wicketkeeper choice for your SPA vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. He has played 23 ECS T10 games, scoring 438 runs at an average of over 36 and a strike rate in excess of 182.

Top Batter pick

G Stewart (1 match, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 135)

G Stewart was magnificent with the bat in the first game for Italy, scoring 54 runs off 40 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ahmed

A Ahmed failed to make a major impact in the first game. Despite going wicketless, he bowled at an economy rate of 5.50.

Top Bowler pick

G Singh (1 match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 125.00)

G Singh could prove to be an interesting pick. He scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 125 in the first game. He also kept an economy rate of 5.00 with the ball.

SPA vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Stewart

G Stewart could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SPA vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. He scored a wonderful half-century in the first match.

P Dhiman

P Dhiman is hugely experienced and is expected to be a standout player for Spain. He has scored 702 runs in 35 ECS T10 matches at an average of over 35 and a strike rate in excess of 178. He has also taken 34 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats G Stewart 54 runs G Singh 15 runs P Dhiman 702 runs and 34 wickets in 35 T10 matches A Alger 438 runs in 23 T10 matches

SPA vs ITA match expert tips

P Dhiman has great numbers in both departments and will be a safe captaincy pick for your SPA vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team along with G Stewart.

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: P Sadev, A Alger

Batters: G Stewart (c), G Meade, C Munoz-Mills, L Burns, P Dhiman (vc)

All-rounder: A Ahmed

Bowlers: G Singh, C Kalugamage, A Mehmood

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: P Sadev, A Alger (vc)

Batters: G Stewart, G Meade (c), C Munoz-Mills, P Dhiman

All-rounders: A Ahmed, H Saleem Dar

Bowlers: G Singh, C Kalugamage, A Mehmood

