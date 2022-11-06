SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Spain T20I Tri Series, Match 6

The sixth match of the Spain T20I Tri Series will see Spain (SPA) locking horns with Italy (ITA) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top match picks and the pitch report.

Italy have lost all of their last three matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. Spain, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

Italy will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Spain have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SPA vs ITA Match Details

The sixth match of the Spain T20I Tri Series will be played on November 6 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs ITA, Match 6

Date and Time: November 06, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The surface at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Italy and Spain, where a total of 226 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SPA vs ITA Form Guide

SPA - W L

ITA - L L L

SPA vs ITA Probable Playing XI

SPA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Prince Dhiman, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Christian Munoz, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Adeel Raja, and Daniel Doyle.

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates.

GP Meade, Damith Kosala, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Pidusha Fernando, Grant Stewart, Ahmed Anik (c), Waleed Rana, Crishan Kalugamage, Anmoldeep Singh, Pathirage Sadev (wk), and Marcus Campopiano.

SPA vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Sadev (3 matches, 1 runs)

P Sadev is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Ihsan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Steward (3 matches, 178 runs)

M Yasin and G Steward are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Meade has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ahmed (3 matches, 34 runs, 2 wickets)

H Saleem and A Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Burns is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Kamran (2 matches, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Kalugamage and M Kamran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mehmood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SPA vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kamran

M Kamran is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 34 runs and picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

G Steward

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make G Steward the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 178 runs in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for SPA vs ITA, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Y Ali 43 runs and 2 wickets 133 points G Steward 178 runs 268 points M Campopiano 79 runs and 1 wicket 147 points D Kosala 3 wickets 105 points M Kamran 17 runs and 3 wickets 110 points

Spain vs Italy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spain vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Spain vs Italy Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: P Sadev, A Alger

Batters: M Yasin, G Steward, G Meade

All-rounders: H Saleem, A Ahmed, L Burns

Bowlers: M Kamran, C Kalugamage, A Mehmood

Spain vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Spain vs Italy Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Sadev

Batters: M Campopiano, G Steward, G Meade

All-rounders: Y Ali, A Ahmed, L Burns, D Kosala

Bowlers: M Kamran, C Rumistrzewicz, A Denuwan

