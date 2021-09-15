SPA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 11

Match 11 of the European Cricket Championship 2021 will see Spain (SPA) take on Luxembourg (LUX) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Spain have had a mixed start to their European Cricket Championship campaign with one win from two games. However, they are a team on the rise and will be itching to get the two points from this fixture. They face a resourceful Luxembourg side who capable of giving any team a run for their money, making for a great contest in Cartama.

SPA vs LUX Probable Playing 11 Today

LUX XI

Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman (c), Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Mohd Dilshad, Akhilesh Kumar (wk), Raju Akulwar, Sambhav Puri, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Thomas Vine, Zulqarnain Haider, Asjad Butt

Match Details

SPA vs LUX, European Cricket Championship, Match 11

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Cartama Oval with the bowlers in for a hard time with the ball. The dimensions of the ground play into the hands of the batters, who will have to watch out for early movement against the new ball. The spinners might come into play, but there isn't much turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and eye a score of around 120, which is a good total at the venue.

Today’s SPA vs LUX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais Ahmed has been fairly decent with the bat at the top of the order, even scoring a 18-ball 45 against Norway on the opening day. Given his form, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Roshan Paul Vishwanath: Although Roshan Paul showed glimpses of his batting prowess in the first couple of European Cricket Championship games, he hasn't been able to convert them into big knocks. He will be key to Luxembourg's chances as they eye a crucial win.

All-rounders

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali is one of Spain's best all-rounders with his batting ability being highly valued. His off-spin is also a good option with his ability to vary his pace being crucial, making him a must-have in your SPA vs LUX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Raju Akulwar: Raju Akulwar has been brilliant with the new ball for Luxembourg with a couple of wickets to his name as well. With a few clouds hovering around today, Akulwar should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SPA vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal (SPA) - 129 points

Tony Whiteman (LUX) - 108 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA) - 104 points

Important stats for SPA vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Tony Whiteman: 63 runs in 2 European Cricket Championship 2021 matches, SR: 217.24

Hamza Saleem: 57 runs in 2 European Cricket Championship 2021 matches, SR: 271.42

Kuldeep Lal: 3 wickets in 2 European Cricket Championship 2021 matches, Economy: 6.75

SPA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

SPA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Whiteman, A Ahmed, K Lal, C Mills, R Paul, H Saleem, P Hennessy, Y Ali, A Mehmood, A Trivedi and R Akulwar

Captain: H Saleem. Vice-captain: Y Ali

SPA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Whiteman, A Ahmed, K Lal, A Pandey, R Paul, H Saleem, M Dilshad, Y Ali, A Mehmood, A Trivedi and R Akulwar

Also Read

Captain: Y Ali. Vice-captain: R Paul

Edited by Samya Majumdar