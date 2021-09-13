SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 4

Spain will be up against Norway in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday. Moreover, it will be the second match of the day for both teams.

Spain, who will have the added advantage of playing in their own backyard, beat Germany 2-1 in a three-match T20I series last weekend. Norway, on the other hand, fared well in a T20I tri-series in August before losing to hosts Germany in the final.

SPA vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Raja, Paul Hennessy, Asjad Muhammad, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman.

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal (C), Waqas Ahmed, Khizer Ahmed (WK), Prithvi Bhart, Walid Ghauri, Faizan Mumtaz, Hayatullah Niazi, Ali Tafseer, Usman Arif, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak.

Match Details

SPA vs NOR, Match 4, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a batting paradise. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. The teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. Anything around 110 should be a good first-innings score at the venue.

Today’s SPA vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Ahmed is a quality wicketkeeper-batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 120.68 in 14 T20Is.

Batsmen

Raza Iqbal: Iqbal is currently one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Norway. He has scored 150 runs while picking up 12 wickets in 10 T20I matches. He is also the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for his side.

Paul Hennessy: Hennessy has scored 223 runs and also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.94 in 13 T20I matches. He is a hard-hitting batsman who can play a big knock on Monday.

All-rounders

Yasir Ali: Ali has scored 348 runs and also picked up nine wickets in 14 T20Is. He can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match.

Muhammad Sher Sahak: Sahak can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 118 runs and also picked up a wicket in five T20I matches.

Bowlers

Waqas Ahmed: Ahmed has picked up eight wickets while scoring 56 runs in 10 T20I matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Adeel Raja: Raja has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.46 in eight T20I matches. He is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Waqas Ahmed (NOR)

Asjad Muhammad (SPA)

Kuldeep Lal (SPA)

Yasir Ali (SPA)

Important Stats for SPA vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali: 348 runs and 9 wickets in 14 T20I matches; SR - 106.74 and ER - 6.57

Paul Hennessy: 223 runs and 10 wickets in 13 T20I matches; SR - 113.19 and ER - 6.94

Raza Iqbal: 150 runs and 12 wickets in 10 T20I matches; SR - 102.04 and ER - 5.25

Awais Ahmed: 245 runs in 14 T20I matches; SR - 120.6i

Muhammad Sher Sahak: 118 runs and 1 wicket in 5 T20I matches; SR - 137.20 and ER - 9.23

SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Asjad Muhammad, Wahidullah Sahak, Jack Perman, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Hamza Saleem, Prithvi Bhart.

Captain: Raza Iqbal. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Paul Hennessy, Kuldeep Lal, Asjad Muhammad, Wahidullah Sahak, Jack Perman, Yasir Ali, Hayatullah Niazi, Adeel Raja, Prithvi Bhart.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Raza Iqbal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar