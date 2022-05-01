SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 6

The sixth and final match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see Spain (SPA) take on Norway (NOR) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain on Sunday.

Spain have had a good run in the tournament so far. They have won both the games that they have played. They beat Norway by 51 runs and beat Guernsey by eight wickets in the last match.

Lorne Burns grabbed five wickets as they bowled Guernsey out for 78. Awais Ahmed with his quick-fire 42 ensured the job was done easily with the bat.

Norway started off with a win over Guernsey. However, they lost their next two consecutive games. They lost to Spain by 51 runs and lost to Guernsey by eight wickets.

Norway will be desperate for a win here. They will also look to avenge their defeat against Spain and settle scores.

SPA vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Spain XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Daniel Calle, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Hamza Dar, Josh Trembearth-Moro, Lorne Burns (C), Muhammad Kamran, Zulqarnain Haider, Charlie Rumistrzewick, Raja Adeel Iqbal

Norway XI

Khizer Ahmed (C), Aminullah Tanha, Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Saleem, Wahidullah Sahak, Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Bilal Safdar, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

Match Details

SPA vs NOR, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: May 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Spain

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the four games played in the series so far at this venue has been 116. Sides batting first have won two games, while sides bowling first have also won a couple of games.

Hence, the toss should not make much of a difference as there has been equal assistance for both batters and bowlers on this surface. A total in the 130-140 range should be a good one to defend and slightly tricky to chase.

Today's SPA vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Khizer Ahmed: Khizer Ahmed will have an important role to play with the bat for Norway at the top of the order. He looked in decent touch in their previous game, scoring 37 runs.

Khizer can get the team off to a steady start, which is what Norway will expect from him in their final game as well. Khizer Ahmed is a fine pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this clash.

Batter

Walid Ghauri: Norway's Walid Ghauri has scored 160 runs from seven T20Is with a high score of an unbeaten 44. He played a decent knock of 34 in the last game and is a vital cog in their middle order with the bat.

Ghauri has got to some good starts in this tournament and should now look to convert them and get a big score in this match.

All-rounder

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali is one of Spain's important all-rounders who has done fairly well so far.

Yasir Ali has scored 405 runs from 14 T20Is with a high-score of an unbeaten 80 and has two fifties to his name. He has also picked up 12 wickets from as many innings.

Yasir Ali scored an impressive 44 in the game against Norway and also has three wickets in the tournament so far. Thus, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lorne Burns: Lorne Burns has been the stand-out bowler for Spain in the series so far. He has picked up seven wickets in two matches.

Burns also picked up an impressive five-wicket haul in their previous outing. Spain will look up to him to continue his fine run with the ball.

Top 3 best players to pick in SPA vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali (SPA)

Lorne Burns (SPA)

Khizer Ahmed (NOR)

Important stats for SPA vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali - 405 runs and 12 wickets in 13 T20I matches

Walid Ghauri- 160 runs in 7 T20I innings, HS: 44*

Lorne Burns - 7 wickets in 2 T20I matches, Average: 3.85, Economy: 3.85

SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khizer Ahmed, Awais Ahmed, Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Josh Trembearth-Moro, Zulqarnain Haider, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, Charlie Rumistrzewick, Muhammad Kamran, Vinay Ravi

Captain: Yasir Ali, Vice-captain: Lorne Burns

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khizer Ahmed, Awais Ahmed, Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Josh Trembearth-Moro, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Lorne Burns, Abdullah Sheikh, Muhammad Kamran, Vinay Ravi

Captain: Yasir Ali, Vice-captain: Muhammad Sher Sahak.

