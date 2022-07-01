SPA vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Group 2 Match

Spain (SPA) will take on Portugal (POR) in the Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C on Friday at Meersen in Gent, Belgium.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and have won their last few matches. Portugal have won their last two matches and are currently placed fourth. Spain, on the other hand, have won won their last two matches and are currently third in the points table.

Spain will give it their all to win the match and set up a winning streak in the tournament, but Portugal are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Portugal.

SPA vs POR Probable Playing XI

SPA Playing XI

Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Ravi Panchal, Kamran Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Atif Mehmood, Hamza Saleem Dar, Atif Muhammad

POR Playing XI

Francoise Stoman (wk), Sharn Gomes, Kuldeep Gholiya, Amir Zaib, Zohaib Sarwar, Najam Shahzad (c), Mohammad Siraj, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Fakhrul Hussain

Match Details

SPA vs POR, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Group 2 Match

Date and Time: July 1, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Meersen, Gent, Belgium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Meersen in Gent is well balanced, where the pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with middle order batters playing a crucial role and a few wickets from the pacers in early overs.

Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SPA vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 39 runs in the first match against Israel.

Batters

H Dar and S Gomes are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gomes has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches as he smashed 39 runs against Israel.

All-rounders

Y Ali and N Shahzad are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of overs. A Zaib is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and M Siraj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Muhammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SPA vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Y Ali (SPA)

N Shahzad (POR)

A Singh (POR)

SPA vs POR: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Ali - 83 runs and four wickets

N Shahzad - 43 runs and three wickets

A Singh - 33 runs and three wickets

Spain vs Portugal Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, A Ahmed, R Panchal, H Dar, S Gomes, Y Ali, N Shahzad, A Zaib, A Singh, K Muhammad, M Siraj

Captain: Y Ali Vice Captain: N Shahzad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, R Panchal, H Dar, S Gomes, Y Ali, N Shahzad, A Zaib, A Singh, K Muhammad, M Siraj, A Mehmood

Captain: Y Ali Vice Captain: N Shahzad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far