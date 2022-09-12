SPA vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Spain (SPA) will lock horns with Portugal (POR) in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

This will be the second match of the competition for both sides. Spain are expected to have the upper hand going into this game given that they have won three of their last five matches.

They had also finished first in the points table of the Group Stages of the previous edition after winning five of their eight matches. However, they failed to make it count in the Championship Week where they finished last in the table with only one win from five matches.

Portugal, on the other hand, had to struggle during the group stages last season as they finished fourth in the points table with just two victories from eight games. They failed to advance to the Championship round and the pressure will be on them to perform this time around.

SPA vs POR Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPA vs POR, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SPA vs POR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. This will be the fourth match of the tournament here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SPA vs POR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Spain: NA

Portugal: NA

SPA vs POR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Spain Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

C Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Muhammad Babar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Ihsan, A Alger(C), Thomas Vine, and Kamran Muhammad.

Portugal Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Portugal Probable Playing 11

Anthony Chambers, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, and Mubeen Tariq

SPA vs POR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Alger (333 runs in 9 T10 matches)

A Alger is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking to begin his campaign with a top innings here and has scored 333 runs in just nine matches.

Top Batter pick

C Munoz Mills (230 runs and 1 wicket in T10 cricket)

Despite having little experience in the T10 format, C Munoz Mills has already proven his worth. He has 230 runs to his name and has also taken one wicket in his T10 career.

Top All-rounder pick

F Stoman (391 runs in 23 T10 matches)

F Stoman could prove to be an unpredictable pick who ends up performing well. He has 391 runs to his name in 23 games.

Top Bowler pick

M Kamran (767 runs and 48 wickets in T10 cricket)

M Kamran is expected to lead the bowling unit for Spain. He has taken 48 wickets over his T10 career and has also added 767 runs with the bat.

SPA vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

C Greenshields

C Greenshields has plenty of experience and it is difficult to dismiss him once he gets going. He has scored 1043 runs and has also picked up 37 wickets in his T10 career. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy.

H Dar

H Dar is another player with a wealth of experience in the T10 format. He has amassed 1259 runs and has also scalped 42 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats C Greenshields 1043 runs and 37 wickets in T10 cricket H Dar 1259 runs and 42 wickets in T10 cricket F Stoman 391 runs in T10 cricket M Kamran 767 runs and 48 wickets in T10 cricket C Munoz Mills 230 runs and 1 wicket in T10 cricket

SPA vs POR match expert tips

I Khan has scored 840 runs and has also taken 38 wickets in 59 matches. He could prove to be the X factor in your SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy team.

SPA vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Alger, P Jounjat

Batters: C Munoz Mills, H Dar, R Sarwar

All-rounders: C Greenshields, F Stoman, I Khan

Bowlers: F Hussain, M Kamran, T Vine

SPA vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

SPA vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Alger

Batters: C Munoz Mills, H Dar, R Sarwar

All-rounders: C Greenshields, F Stoman, I Khan, M Babar

Bowlers: M Siraj Nipo, M Kamran, T Vine

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Ankush Das