SPA vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 9

Spain (SPA) will take on Austria (AUT) in match number nine of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Spain had a terrible start to their Championship Week campaign, getting absolutely thrashed by Netherlands XI and England XI. Austria, on the other hand, have played just one game, losing to Belgium in a high-scoring encounter.

SPA vs AUT Probable Playing 11 today

Spain: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momim, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

SPA vs AUT, Match 9, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: October 5th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up huge totals consistently at the venue. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. Another high-scoring European Cricket Championship game could be on the cards today.

Today’s SPA vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed – The Spain wicketkeeper-batsman has been in good form with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, scoring 186 runs while striking at 186.00.

Batsmen

Razmal Shigiwal - Shigiwal is currently Austria's leading runscorer in the European Cricket Championship. He has aggregated 304 runs at a strike rate of 214.08, hitting 30 sixes in the process.

Iqbal Hossain – The Austria opening batsman has been in top form, having amassed 299 runs at a strike rate of 223.13. He has smashed 35 sixes as well.

All-rounder

Kuldeep Lal – The off-spinning all-rounder has been excellent with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 117 runs while also picking up 12 wickets.

Bowlers

Aqib Iqbal – Iqbal has performed well in the European Cricket Championship, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.89.

Zulqarnain Haider – Haider has been in good form with the ball, picking up 13 wickets in 11 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Kuldeep Lal (SPA): 640 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT): 555 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT): 493 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA): 467 points

Atif Mehmood (SPA): 425 points

Important stats for SPA vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Hamza Saleem: 253 runs; SR – 212.60

Kuldeep Lal: 117 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 172.06 & ER – 11.08

Razmal Shigiwal: 304 runs; SR – 214.08

Iqbal Hossain: 299 runs; SR – 223.13

SPA vs AUT Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Spain vs Austria - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week Match 9.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Zeeshan Goraya, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal

Dream11 Team for Spain vs Austria - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week Match 9.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Jack Perman, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Bilal Zalmai, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal. Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem

Edited by Samya Majumdar