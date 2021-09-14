SPA vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 9

Spain will take on Sweden in match number nine of the European Cricket Championship T10 at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.

Both Spain and Sweden played two games each on Day 1 of the European Cricket Championship. Spain lost their first match against Belgium before beating Norway in their second. Sweden, on the other hand, won both their European Cricket Championship games, beating Norway and Luxembourg.

SPA vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

Spain: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Muhammed Asjed, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja

Sweden: Imal Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Share Ali, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Hassan Mahmood

Match Details

SPA vs SWE, 9th Match, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 14th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is an absolute belter. Four out of five European Cricket Championship games saw teams rack up in excess of 110 while batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue after the first five games is about 124. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for today's fixture.

Today’s SPA vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed – The Spain wicketkeeper-batsman seems to be hitting the ball well, scoring 53 runs while striking at 240.90.

Batsmen

Share Ali – Ali was out for a duck in the first game before smashing a 63 not out in the second, including eight sixes.

Kuldeep Lal – Lal may not have fired with the bat yet, but he has picked up three wickets in two European Cricket Championship games.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil – The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up three wickets and also scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 315.38.

Hamza Saleem – Saleem scored a fine 56 not out in Spain’s win over Norway. He can roll his arm over as well if required.

Bowlers

Khalid Zahid – The Sweden fast bowler has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

Atif Mehmood – Mehmood has chipped in with a couple of wickets from the three overs he has bowled in the European Cricket Championship so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team

Azam Khalil (SWE): 179 points

Khalid Zahid (SWE): 133 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA): 129 points

Share Ali (SWE): 114 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA): 104 points

Important stats for SPA vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team

Azam Khalil: 41 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 315.38 & ER – 10.50

Khalid Zahid: 3 wickets; ER – 5.00

Hamza Saleem: 57 runs; SR – 271.42

Kuldeep Lal: 3 wickets; ER – 6.75

SPA vs SWE Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Spain vs Sweden - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Chris Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Share Ali, Zabi Zahid, Azam Khalil, Hamza Saleem, Abhijit Venkatesh, Atif Mehmood, Hassan Mahmood, Khalid Zahid

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem

Dream11 Team for Spain vs Sweden - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Chris Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Hamza Saleem, Abhijit Venkatesh, Atif Mehmood, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Khalid Zahid

Captain: Share Ali. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal

Edited by Samya Majumdar