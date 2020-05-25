SPB v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 25th, 2020

Vincy T0 League 2020 Dream11 Fantasy

With three wins from three matches in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 thus far, the Sunil Ambris-led Salt Pond Breakers will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face off against the Botanic Garden Rangers.

The Garden Rangers too have some momentum going their way with two wins in a row, a good comeback after they lost their opening game of the competition to the La Soufriere Hikers.

Given the form of both the sides coming into this match, expect a nail-biting encounter today.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

Botanic Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Joey Welcome, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 25th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

A pacy surface with lots of bounce has proved to help the pace bowlers quite a bit in this competition, with even the spinners depending on quicker deliveries to catch the batsmen off guard. However, with batsmen having played on the surface for three days now, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPB v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sween, H Shallow, R Currency, S Ambris, D Hector, K Dember, K Abraham, U Thomas, K Williams, D Johnson, W Strough.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - R Currency.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, H Shallow, R Currency, S Ambris, K Nedd, K Dember, K Abraham, K Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, R Charles

Captain - H Shallow, Vice-captain - K Dember.

