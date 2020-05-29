SPB v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 29th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Dark View Explorers face the arduous task on needing to upstage the Salt Pond Breakers in order to make the last four of the ongoing Vincy T10 League 2020.

The Explorers have been hit by a string of losses, three in a row to be precise which has thrown their campaign in muddled waters. Not only will they need to win big, the Lindon James-led side will need to hope for the Divers to lose against the Botanic Garden Rangers which will see the Explorers finish fourth on the Vincy T10 League points table.

The Pond Breakers, on the other hand, are comfortably perched on top of the points table with six wins from seven matches and will look to house some momentum ahead of the knockout stages with a win from this match.

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough, Benniton Stapleton.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers v Dark View Explorers

Advertisement

Date: May 29th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Over the last few days, the surface has assisted strokemaking, with batsmen enjoying the ball coming into the bat. However, there has been some early movement for the pacers, and with overcast conditions expected for this game, the quicks will want to make the most on offer.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPB v DVE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, D Greaves, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, S Hooper, S Williaams, U Thomas, D Martin, D Johnson, W Strough.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - D Greaves.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Greaves, S Ambris, K Nedd, J Layne, S Williaams, U Thomas, D Martin, D Johnson, K Strough, W Strough.

Captain - L James, Vice-captain - K Nedd.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.