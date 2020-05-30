SPB v GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 30th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

Table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers take on fourth-placed Grenadines Divers in the first semi-final of the Vincy Premier T10 League. The Breakers have stormed to victory more often than not in the tournament so far, including a mammoth 132 against La Soufriere Hikers on day 2 of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Grenadines Divers have huffed and puffed their way to a fourth-place finish, only beating the Dark View Explorers to a semi-final berth on net run rate. The knockout nature of the clash, however, makes it all the more unpredictable and that much more exciting. We could have a cracker of a game on the cards at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (c), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (c), Obed McCoy, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Kevin Peters, Seon Sween, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper (C), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers v Grenadines Divers

Date: May 30th, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The run-fest may just come to an end with the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex having experienced overnight showers and the surface having gotten damp. The ball will probably stay low, thus making it difficult for the batsman. The team winning the toss may want to field first and put pressure on their opponents.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPB v GRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Harper, A Samuel, U Thomas, K Nedd, D Hector, S Ambris, A Hooper, R Richards, O McCoy, W Strough, B Stapleton.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - A Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Harper, U Thomas, K Nedd, D Hector, S Ambris, A Hooper, R Browne, R Richards,B Browne, W Strough, B Stapleton.

Captain - W Strough, Vice-captain - S Ambris.

