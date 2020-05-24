SPB v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 24th, 2020

Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Sunil Ambris-led Salt Pond Breakers will be taking on the La Soufriere Hikers in Match 9 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The Pond Breakers have endured a successful beginning to their Vincy T10 campaign and have picked up wins from both their matches thus far. Similar is the case of the Hikers, who have registered two wins from two matches.

With both teams having done well so far, a thrilling match is on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilran Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Delzell.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers v La Soufriere Hikers

Date: May 24th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The quick nature of the surface will yet again aid power hitting from the batsmen, while spinners will need to depend on their quicker deliveries to beat the batsmen for pace. Fast bowlers haven't had too much from the surface, except the occasional swing upfront. 80-85 should be a good score.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPB v LSH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hackshaw, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Browne, S Ambris, R Walker, D Browne, J Layne, D Johnson, B Stapleton, W Strough.

Captain - D Maloney, Vice-captain - S Ambris.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, S Ambris, D Hector, J Layne, J Haywood, D Johnson, B Stapleton, W Strough.

Captain - D Johnson, Vice-captain - D Douglas.

