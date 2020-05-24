SPB v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 24th, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for SPB v LSH match of Vincy T10 League.
- The Salt Pond Breakers will face the La Soufriere Hikers in the match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
The Sunil Ambris-led Salt Pond Breakers will be taking on the La Soufriere Hikers in Match 9 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.
The Pond Breakers have endured a successful beginning to their Vincy T10 campaign and have picked up wins from both their matches thus far. Similar is the case of the Hikers, who have registered two wins from two matches.
With both teams having done well so far, a thrilling match is on the cards.
Squads to choose from
Salt Pond Breakers
Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.
Predicted Playing XIs
Salt Pond Breakers
Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilran Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Delzell.
Match Details
Match: Salt Pond Breakers v La Soufriere Hikers
Date: May 24th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
The quick nature of the surface will yet again aid power hitting from the batsmen, while spinners will need to depend on their quicker deliveries to beat the batsmen for pace. Fast bowlers haven't had too much from the surface, except the occasional swing upfront. 80-85 should be a good score.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hackshaw, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Browne, S Ambris, R Walker, D Browne, J Layne, D Johnson, B Stapleton, W Strough.
Captain - D Maloney, Vice-captain - S Ambris.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, S Ambris, D Hector, J Layne, J Haywood, D Johnson, B Stapleton, W Strough.
Captain - D Johnson, Vice-captain - D Douglas.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.