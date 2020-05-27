SPB v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 27th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Tips

Sunil Ambris’ Salt Pond Breakers take on La Soufriere Hikers in a top-of-the-table clash in Match 18 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Wednesday. The opener has lit up the tournament with both bat and ball in the past few games helping his team maintain their unbeaten run so far.

While the Breakers have been in a league of their own so far, La Soufriere Hikers are not too far behind themselves. Apart from a rare failure in the previous match, their top order has come through for them more often than not so far.

The last time these two teams faced off, records tumbled as the Salt Pond Breakers beat La Soufriere Hikers after 132-run partnership at the top of the order between Sunil Ambris and Kadir Nedd.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

S Sween, S Ambris (C), R Walker, D Hector, K Nedd, C John, U Thomas, D Johnson, J Harry, B Stapleton, W Strough.

La Soufriere Hikers

T Harry, C Hakcshaw, D Maloney (C), S Browne, D Douglas, C Cain, D Browne, J Haywood, O Lewis, K Dalzell, K Dalzell

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers v La Soufriere Hikers

Date: May 27th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The pitch has been just perfect for the batsmen so far in the tournament, and you can expect that to continue to be the case. Both teams have batsmen that are capable of wreaking havoc on any bowling attack in the tournament, and we could be in for another high-scoring encounter. The team winning the toss could bat first and put pressure on their opponents.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPB v LSH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hacksaw, D Maloney, S Brown, S Ambris, D Hector, D Browne, U Thomas, O Lewis, J Haywood, D Johnson, W Strough.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - S Brown

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Hacksaw, D Maloney, S Brown, S Ambris, K Nedd, D Browne, U Thomas, O Lewis, K Dalzell, D Johnson, W Strough.

Captain - W Strough, Vice-captain - D Maloney.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.