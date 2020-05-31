SPB v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 31st, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

We’ve finally arrived at the finale of the Vincy Premier T10 League, and the two best teams throughout the course of the tournament go head-to-head in a bid to be named champions. While the Salt Pond Breakers were never truly tested for most of the tournament, their lower middle-order stood up when needed in the semi-finals and that will definitely provide a boost to their confidence.

La Soufriere Hikers have also had a very consistent top-order, and they continued to show their dominance in the semi-final with Salvan Brown and Dillon Douglas proving their worth once again in the tournament. One could expect a run-feast on what has more-or-less been a batting paradise at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex so far.

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (c), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (c), Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Kevin Peters, Seon Sween, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Tilron Harry, Rayan Williams, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers v La Soufriere Hikers

Date: May 31st, 2020 at 09.30 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The overnight rainfall at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex could see the ball keeping low and causing some trouble for the batsmen. That, however, did not stop La Soufriere Hikers from posting a huge total on the board in their semi-final match. We could see another big total on the cards with playing the ball in the air being an important option.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hackshaw, K Nedd, D Hector, D Douglas, S Brown, S Ambris, R Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, K Dalzell, J Haywood.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - S Brown

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, D Maloney, D Hector, D Douglas, S Brown, S Ambris, R Williams, D Johnson, W Strough, K Dalzell, J Haywood.

Captain - W Strough, Vice-captain - D Douglas.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.