SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League 2023, Match 5

The Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will face the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier League 2023 at Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Wednesday, April 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Salt Pond Breakers have had a terrific start to the Vincy Premier League 2023. They have won both their games and are currently atop the standings.

Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers have played only one match so far. They tore apart Grenadine Divers and secured a monumental 51-run victory.

SPB vs FCS Match Details, Vincy Premier League 2023

Match 5 of the Vincy Premier League 2023 will be played on April 12 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs FCS, Vincy Premier League 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th April 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SPB vs FCS Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Ground has proven to be a batting paradise, with the Vincy Premier League 2023 already witnessing several high-scoring games. The last four matches at the venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (Vincy Premier League 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 116.33

Average second-innings score: 86.33

SPB vs FCS Form Guide (Vincy Premier League 2023)

Salt Pond Breakers: W-W

Fort Charlotte Strikers: W

SPB vs FCS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Salt Pond Breakers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Salt Pond Breakers Probable Playing 11

Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Rasheed Fredericks, Jeremy Layne, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Luke Wilson, Delorn Johnson, Devane Warner.

Fort Charlotte Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable Playing 11

Gidron Pope, Shem Browne, Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Bracie Browne, Solomon Bascombe, Jerome Jones, Kevin Joseph.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Sween (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

S Sween could prove to be a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having smacked 44 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 200. He is yet to be dismissed in the Vincy Premier League 2023.

Top Batter pick

K Nedd (2 matches, 53 runs, Strike Rate: 170.97)

K Nedd is the leading run-scorer for the Salt Pond Breakers with 53 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 170.

Top All-rounder pick

R Jordan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

R Jordan bowled extremely well in the last game. He picked up two wickets at a stellar economy rate of 5.50.

Top Bowler pick

J Jones (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.50)

J Jones is the leading wicket-taker for the Fort Charlotte Strikers. He has scalped three wickets but was expensive in the last match.

SPB vs FCS match captain and vice-captain choices

R John

R John has been instrumental in both departments. He has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 195 while also taking three wickets.

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite scored 33 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 253.85 in the only Vincy Premier League 2023 game he played. He has also taken a wicket at an economy rate of 7.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R John 39 runs and 3 wickets 170 points J Jones 3 wickets 122 points C Brathwaite 33 runs and 1 wicket 96 points S Sween 44 runs 91 points K Nedd 53 runs 91 points

SPB vs FCS match expert tips

R John has been impactful with both the bat and ball. He could prove to be a safe multiplier pick for your SPB vs FCS Dream11 fantasy team.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Sween, H Shallow, G Pope

Batters: K Nedd, S Ambris

All-rounders: R John (c), C Brathwaite (vc), R Jordan, K Alleyne

Bowlers: J Jones, J Warrican

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Sween, H Shallow

Batters: K Nedd (c), S Ambris

All-rounders: R John, C Brathwaite, R Jordan, D Johnson

Bowlers: J Jones (vc), J Warrican, W Samuel

