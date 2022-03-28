SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 19

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on Grenadines Divers (FCS) in the 19th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Monday.

The Pond Breakers suffered a rare upset, as their streak of five wins on the trot came to an end on Sunday. They managed only 99 while chasing a target of 126. Nevertheless, they are still atop the standings with ten points.

Fort Charlotte Strikers, meanwhile, have endured a rough campaign so far. They have lost all their six games thus far and will hope to end their tournament on a high.

SPB vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

SPB

Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Benniton Stapleton, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson (c), Jomel Warrican, Daveian Barnum, Anson Latchman (wk), Atticus Browne.

FCS

Christroy John, Ozico Williams (wk), Miles Bascombe (c), Crystian Thurton, Sealroy Williams, Richie Richards, Joshua James, Reynolly Hillocks, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks

Match Details

Match: SPB vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 19.

Date and Time: March 28, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems conducive to batters. Batters will look to play the big shots. Pacers might extract assistance in the later half of the game.

Today’s SPB vs FCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Latchman is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. He can strike the ball clean and hard and will look to rediscover his form in this game.

Batters

K Nedd is a wonderful batter who has been on top of his game. He has smashed 98 runs in the competition so far.

Meanwhile, S Williams has made valuable contributions with the bat for the Strikers, but that hasn’t been enough to force a win. He has scored 99 runs in six games.

All-rounders

J James is an interesting all-rounder who can prove to be key for his team. He has scored 46 runs and has also picked up three wickets in the competition.

Bowlers

K Alleyne is capable of taking on the opposition with both bat and ball. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 143 runs at an average of 23.83. Alleyne is also the highest wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 League with seven wickets. He could be a fabulous captaincy choice for your SPB vs FCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

K Alleyne (SPB) – 471 points

R John (SPB) – 318 points

J James (FCS) – 260 points

R Richards (FCS) – 239 points

B Stapleton (SPB) – 196 points.

Key stats for SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

K Alleyne: 143 runs and 7 wickets

R John: 90 runs and 5 wickets

J James: 46 runs and 3 wickets

K Nedd: 98 runs.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Prediction

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, K Nedd, S Williams, M Bascombe, R Walker, J James, R Richards, K Alleyne, R John, B Stapleton, R Jordan.

Captain: K Alleyne. Vice-Captain: R John.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Latchman, K Nedd, S Williams, M Bascombe, J James, R Richards, K Alleyne, R John, B Stapleton, R Jordan, D Johnson.

Captain: J James. Vice-Captain: R Richards.

Edited by Bhargav