SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 21, 2021

The Salt Pond Breakers will be up against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 13th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

The Salt Pond Breakers lost to La Soufriere Hikers by 31 runs in their last game. They have managed to pick up two wins from their four games and are currently third in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. The Breakers have lost two games on the trot and will be determined to return to winning ways.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, have also won two out of their four Vincy Premier League T10 matches and are placed just below the Salt Pond Breakers in the standings. They won their last game against the Breakers by three runs.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope and Cody Grant.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Match 13

Date & Time: 21st May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of Vincy Premier League T10 matches. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and length to survive on this wicket. The team winning the toss should bat first, with anything over 100 being a competitive total at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SPB vs FCS)

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oziko Williams, Seon Sween, Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Miles Bascombe, Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Jeremy Layne.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oziko Williams, Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Miles Bascombe, Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Nigel Small, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Miles Bascombe.