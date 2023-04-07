SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 9

Spirits Women (SPI-W) will take on Warriors Women (WAR-W) in the ninth match of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Saturday, April 8, at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Spirits Women have won both of their games so far. They will be bolstered by explosive opener Sarah Bryce and talented batting all-rounder Bismah Maroof. They also have a strong bowling attack, led by Ayabonga Khaka and Shizuka Miyaji, who can trouble any batting order.

Warriors Women, meanwhile, will be led by Sindhu Sriharsha. They have a solid batting lineup, led by Mignon du Preez and Phoebe Litchfield, who can take the attack to the opposition. The Warriors Women have a strong bowling attack, led by Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, and Jess Kerr, who can keep the Spirits' batters in check.

Overall, a close contest is expected as neither team has lost a match in the tournament.

SPI-W vs WAR-W Match Details

The ninth match of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 will be played on April 8 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 11:45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPI-W vs WAR-W, Fairbreak Global Women's T20, Match 9

Date and Time: April 8, 2023, 11:45 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

SPI-W vs WAR-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club will have many cracks and rough patches, making it difficult for the ball to come on to the bat. The ball will spin and bounce unpredictably, making it difficult for batters to read the bowler's delivery. Spin bowlers will be key players on this type of wicket, using their variations to deceive batters and take wickets.

SPI-W vs WAR-W Form Guide

SPI-W: W-W-W-L-W

WAR-W: NR-W-W-L-L

SPI-W vs WAR-W Probable Playing XI

SPI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Naruemol Chaiwai, Nensi Patel, Mahika Gaur, Gargi Bhogle, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji

WAR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ellie Johnston, Phoebe Litchfield, Yasmeen Khan, Sindhu Sriharsha (c&wk), Mignon du Preez, Shanzeen Shahzad, Esha Oza, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Jess Kerr, Mariana Martinez

SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mignon Du Preez (15 runs in two matches)

Preez is expected to play a key role in this game, even though she has only scored 15 runs in two games this tournament, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (136 runs in two matches; Average: 45.33)

Litchfield is the tournament's leading run-scorer and one of the most talented batters in the format. She has scored 136 runs at an exceptional average of 45.33 in two games. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kathryn Bryce (Five wickets in three matches; Average: 9:20)

Bryce is well-known for her all-round ability and is also a terrific medium-fast bowler. She has picked up five wickets at an average of 9.20 and at an economy rate of 5.75 in three games. Nevertheless, she should be a must-have in your SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ayabonga Khaka (Five wickets in two matches; Average: 3.50)

Ayabonga Khaka is the tournament's second-leading wicket-taker in the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 with five wickets at an average of 5.60 and an economy rate of 3.50 in two games. She's a must-have for your fantasy team.

SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Nicola Carey

Nicola Carey has been the Spirit Women's standout performer in the tournament, scoring 92 runs at an average of 92.00 and taking one wicket in two matches. She is an excellent choice as the captain or vice-captain of your SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Jess Kerr

Jess Kerr is another talented bowler who has proven to be extremely valuable in the death and initial overs. Given her all-round skills and form, she is a good vice-captaincy pick for your SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top 5 Must-Picks for SPI-W vs WAR-W Match

Naruemol Chaiwai

Nensi Patel

Mahika Gaur

Shanzeen Shahzad

Esha 0za

SPI-W vs WAR-W Match Expert Tips, Match 9th

Amanda Wellington, who has a bowling average of 11.20, is potentially the Warriors' best bowler. She has proven her worth with the ball in this shortest format, taking 10 wickets in eight T20I games. Given her form and experience, she could be a good differential pick for your SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 prediction team.

SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League Team

SPI-W vs WAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Mignon Preez

Batters: Bismah Maroof, N Chantam, Patrick Litchfield

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, N Patel

Bowlers: A Khaka, N Carey, Jess Kerr, M Gaur, Amanda Wellington

SPI-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League Team

SPI-W vs WAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Mignon Preez, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Bismah Maroof, N Chantam, G Bhogle

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, N Patel

Bowlers: A Khaka, N Carey, M Gaur, Amanda Wellington

