SS vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 20

Shivamogga Strikers are all set to lock horns with Bengaluru Blasters in the 20th match of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday (August 16).

Shivamogga Strikers are sixth in the points table, having won only one out of their six matches. They won their last match against Mysore Warriors by 13 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, are at the top of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 table, winning four out of their six matches. They won their last encounter against Mangalore United by 66 runs.

SS vs BB Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Rohan Kadam, Stalin Hoover, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Smaran R, Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Sharath BR (WK), Avinash D, Rajvir Wadhwa, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa, Utham Aiyappa.

BB XI

LR Chethan (WK), Mayank Agarwal (C), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More.

Match Details

SS vs BB, Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 20

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been equally friendly to the batters and the bowlers. It offers assistance to both aspects of the game and fans can expect a thrilling contest on Wednesday. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winnings the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 141 runs.

Today’s SS vs BB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

BR Sharath: Sharath is an explosive batter who can provide you with some valuable points from behind the stumps as well. He has scored 137 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 134.31.

Batters

Rohan Kadam: Rohan has been in sensational this season, scoring 223 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 129.65. He will be looking forward to continuing his dream run on Wednesday.

KV Aneesh: Aneesh has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament. So far, he has scored 188 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 116.04.

All-rounders

Krishnappa Gowtham: Gowtham is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 83 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 193.02 while also scalping five wickets.

Stalin Hoover: Stalin has scored 48 runs while picking up four wickets in five matches. He will be a decent choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ronit More: Ronit has bowled exceptionally well so far for Bengaluru Blasters in this tournament. He has picked up six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.24.

Thippeswamy Pradeep: Pradeep is coming off a solid performance in the last game wherein he scalped three wickets at an economy of 6.67. He will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and perform well in this game too.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (BB) - 490 points

Avinash D (SS) - 368 points

Rohan Kadam (SS) - 322 points

Krishnappa Gowtham (SS) - 310 points

Krishnamurthy Siddharth (SS) - 277 points

Important Stats for SS vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal: 296 runs in 6 matches; SR - 180.48

Avinash D: 120 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 142.85 & ER - 8.61

Rohan Kadam: 223 runs in 6 matches; SR - 129.65

Krishnappa Gowtham: 83 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 193.02 & ER - 8.70

Krishnamurthy Siddharth: 179 runs in 6 matches; SR - 113.29

SS vs BB Dream11 Prediction Today

SS vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja Trophy T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, Shivkumar Rakshith, Mayank Agarwal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avinash D, Ronit More, KC Cariappa, Thippeswamy Pradeep.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

SS vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja Trophy T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivkumar Rakshith, Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, KV Aneesh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Stalin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Rishi Bopanna, MB Darshan.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Rohan Kadam.

