SS vs BT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 18, 2023

Salem Spartans and Ba11sy Trichy will lock horns in Match 7 of TNPL 2023 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. They are placed sixth & fifth in the points table, respectively. Both teams have lost the only match they've played thus far in the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Salem Spartans were up against Chepauk Super Gillies during their previous outing. Batting first, CSG scored 217/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Salem bowler Sunny Sandhu lead the bowling attack with a couple of wickets, while Abhishek Tanwar and Mohit Hariharan picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Salem Spartans managed to score only 165 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Muhammed Adnan Khan played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs. However, the Spartans lost the match by 52 runs.

Ba11sy Trichy played their opening encounter of the season against Dindigul Dragons. Batting first, Ba11sy Trichy were bowled out for 120 runs in 19.1 overs. Skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju was the highest run-getter with 48 runs, while Rajkumar also added 39 runs to the team's tally.

The Dragons, in reply, chased down the target with six wickets in hand and 31 balls to spare. T Natarajan, Silambarasan R, Alexandar R, and Antony Dhas W picked up a wicket each for the Trichy-based franchise.

Both teams will look to bag their first victory of the season when they meet each other on Sunday. On that note, let's take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for SS vs BT Dream11 team.

#3 Rajkumar R (BT) - 7 Credits

Ba11sy Trichy player Rajkumar R played a crucial knock for his side during their opening encounter against Dindigul Dragons. He scored 39 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 177.27. He is a must-pick for your SS vs BT Dream11 side as he can contribute with both bat and ball.

Rajkumar is an all-rounder and will bowl a couple of overs for his side. He will fetch you a good number of points as contributes to all aspects of the game.

#2 Muhammed Adnan Khan (SS) - 7.5 Credits

Salem Spartans' player Muhammed Adnan Khan played a quick-fire knock for his against Chepauk Super Gillies. He amassed 47 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 313.33.

Adnan Khan remained unbeaten during his knock and hit one boundary and six maximums during his time in the middle. The fierce batter is a must-pick for your SS vs BT Dream11 team.

#1 Ganga Sridhar Raju (BT) - 8.5 Credits

Ba11sy Trichy skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju lead his side from the front during the team's previous outing with a captain's knock. He scored 48 runs off 41 balls and played the role of an anchor.

The opening batter is once again expected to play a fabulous knock with the bat during the SS vs BT match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SS vs BT Dream11 contest? Ganga Sridhar Raju Rajkumar R 0 votes