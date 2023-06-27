SS vs LKK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 27, 2023

Salem Spartans (SS) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face off in the 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. This exciting contest will take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

The Salem Spartans currently find themselves in the seventh spot, having won just one game out of the four played so far. Their solitary victory came against Trichy in the second game, and now they are eager to bounce back and regain their winning ways. With a strong desire to climb up the standings, the Spartans will be looking to deliver an inspired performance in this crucial encounter.

On the other hand, the Lyca Kovai Kings are leading the tournament, having lost just one match and secured four wins. They have shown great form and consistency, stringing together three consecutive victories. The Kings will aim to carry the momentum forward and extend their dominance in the league.

On that note, let's shift our focus to the top picks in the SS vs LKK Dream11 team. These are the three standout players who have the potential to make a significant impact as captaincy picks for your SS vs LKK Dream11 team.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 credits

Sai Sudharsan has been a standout performer for the Lyca Kovai Kings, having amassed a remarkable 330 runs in just five matches. With four half-centuries and a highest score of 90 against Nellai, Sudharsan has showcased his ability to score big runs consistently. As a young and talented left-handed batter, he is a mandatory captaincy pick for your SS vs LKK Dream11 team.

#2 Kaushik Gandhi (SS) - 9 credits

Kaushik Gandhi, representing the Salem Spartans, has displayed his experience and consistency with the bat. With 129 runs in four matches, including two fifties this season, he has proven his ability to anchor the innings and build solid partnerships. His contributions make him a wise choice for captaincy in your SS vs LKK Dream11 team.

#1 Shahrukh Khan (LKK) - 9 credits

Shahrukh Khan, an all-rounder and an experienced campaigner for the Lyca Kovai Kings, can contribute significantly in both departments of the game. He has proven his effectiveness as a bowler with nine wickets in five matches and an economy rate of around seven.

Moreover, Khan is a strong finisher with the bat, capable of scoring quick runs. His versatility and experience make him a valuable asset and a viable captaincy pick for your SS vs LKK Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SS vs LKK Dream11 contest? Sai Sudharsan Shahrukh Khan 0 votes