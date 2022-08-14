SS vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 15

Shivamogga Strikers (SS) will take on Mysore Warriors (MW) in the 15th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Sunday.

Shivamogga Strikers are in trouble as they have lost all five of their matches so far. They haven’t been able to open their account in the tournament yet and will be under intense pressure to perform.

Unsurprisingly, they are stuck at the bottom of the table with little to no respite in sight. The Strikers lost their most recent match against the Hubli Tigers by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Mysore Warriors have won and lost two matches each with four points to their name. They are fourth in the standings and have a positive NRR of 0.846. Mysore Warriors defeated Gulbarga Mystics by nine wickets in their latest match.

SS vs MW Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Rohan Kadam, Vinay Sagar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR (wk), Stallin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Avinash D, KC Cariappa, Punith S, Devaiah, Desmond Antonys

MW XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan AppannaShiv

Match Details

SS vs MW, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: August 14, 2022, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch here is friendly to the batters especially in the T20 format and high scores could prove to be common. Pacers will struggle to find movement with the ball. The average first-innings score here is 170. However, thunderstorms could play spoilsport here.

Today’s SS vs MW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ullal is a great choice for the wicketkeeper's role of your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 148 runs in five matches at an average of 37.

Batters

R Kadam has been in terrific form while opening the batting for the Strikers. He has amassed 205 runs in five innings at an average of 41 and is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

All-rounders

S Hegde is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to impose himself on the proceedings. He has scored 60 runs and has also taken eight wickets thus far at an average of 11.12. Hegde is currently the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

D Avinash is an experienced player who you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps to his name from four matches. Avinash has also added 95 runs.

Bowlers

V Patil will be looking to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has scalped four wickets and will be searching for more dismissals.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs MW Dream11 prediction team

S Hegde (MW) – 359 points

D Avinash (SS) – 332 points

R Kadam (SS) – 297 points

S Gopal (MW) – 290 points

N Ullal (MW) – 263 points

Important stats for SS vs MW Dream11 prediction team

S Hegde: 60 runs and eight wickets

D Avinash: 95 runs and seven wickets

R Kadam: 205 runs

S Gopal: 94 runs and three wickets

N Ullal: 148 runs

SS vs MW Dream11 Prediction Today

SS vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ullal, R Kadam, K Siddharth, K Nair, S Hegde, D Avinash, S Gopal, K Gowtham, V Patil, P Jain, K Cariappa

Captain: S Hegde, Vice-Captain: R Kadam

SS vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ullal, B Sharath, R Kadam, K Siddharth, K Nair, S Hegde, D Avinash, S Gopal, V Patil, P Jain, K Cariappa

Captain: D Avinash, Vice-Captain: S Gopal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee