SS vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Thursday, July 21.

The Salem Spartans have underwhelmed in TNPL 2022 with no wins in five games so far. Despite possessing a good bowling attack, the Spartans have failed to click as a unit, with their inexperience also showing in recent games. They face a Ruby Trichy Warriors side who come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Nellai Royal Kings. Despite Murali Vijay's sensational hundred, the Warriors couldn't support him with either the bat or ball. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Warriors should start as the favorites in what should be an entertaining game in Salem.

SS vs RTW Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Jafar Jamal, Gopinath, S Ganesh (wk), Akshay Srinivasan, S Abishiek, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravi Karthikeyan, G Kishoor and G Periyaswamy.

RTW XI

Murali Vijay, Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Antony Dhas, S Gokul Moorthi, P Sarvana Kumar, Ajay Krishna, Rahil Shah (c) and M Poiyamozhi.

Match Details

SS vs RTW, TNPL 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 21st July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with ample help on offer for the bowlers. There won't be much swing available with the new ball, allowing the batters to go all out in the powerplay phase. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play as well.

Today’s SS vs RTW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Amit Sathvik: Amit Sathvik has blown hot and cold for the Ruby Trichy Warriors this season, unable to convert his starts into big ones. However, he is an explosive batter who is capable of teeing off from ball one. With the young batter due for a big knock in the TNPL, he is a good addition to your SS vs RTW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Daryl Ferrario: Daryl Ferrario didn't have the best of outings against Chepauk Super Gillies, getting out cheaply. Ferrario is a decent player of both pace and spin and is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. Likely to bat in the top order today, Ferrario's batting prowess and experience should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounders

Antony Dhas: Antony Dhas has been decent in the tournament, chipping in with handy contributions and adding some valuable balance to the side. While Dhas has used his variations to good effect with the ball, his real value lies in his big-hitting abilities down the order. Given his experience and recent form, Dhas is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: G Periyaswamy has had a lukewarm season, picking up just two wickets in five matches. However, teams have preferred to see out the star bowler, whose economy rate is below seven. With the pacer likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your SS vs RTW Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Murugan Ashwin (SS)

Amit Sathvik (RTW)

Daryl Ferrario (SS)

Important stats for SS vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

G Periyaswamy - 2 wickets in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, ER: 6.28

Murali Vijay - 224 runs in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 56.00

Ajay Krishna - 6 wickets in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 25.67

SS vs RTW Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SS vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sathvik, M Vijay, K Gopinath, N Rajagopal, R Karthikeyan, D Ferrario, A Krishna, R Shah, M Poiyamozhi, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: G Periyaswamy. Vice-captain: N Rajagopal.

SS vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ganesh, A Srinivasan, K Gopinath, N Rajagopal, A Dhas, D Ferrario, A Krishna, R Shah, P Sarvana Kumar, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: D Ferrario. Vice-captain: A Ganesh.

