SS vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 18

TNPL 2021

Match 18 of the TNPL 2021 has Salem Spartans taking on the Ruby Trichy Warriors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Salem Spartans will be eyeing a return to winning ways in this fixture after losing a close game earlier in the week.

However, they face an impressive Ruby Trichy Warriors side, who will look to seal a big win to go top of the table in this fixture.

SS vs RTW TNPL 2021 Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Gopinath, S Abhishek, A Srinivasan, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario (c), Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Karthikeyan, Umashankar Sushil (wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi and G Periyaswamy

RTW XI

Amit Sathvik, K Mukunth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Anthony Dhas, Saravan Kumar, Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah (c) and M Poiyamozhi

Match Details

Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: August 1, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk is a tricky one to bat on, with there being ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners.

The ball should come onto the bat fairly well early on, playing into the hands of the batters. As the game progresses, the pitch will get slower, with the spinners likely to play a big role.

Both teams will look to bat first, with 150 being par at this venue.

Today's SS vs RTW TNPL 2021 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Sathvik: Amit Sathvik had a stunning start to his TNPL campaign early on. However, his form has tailed off a touch in recent games. With the Warriors eyeing a win in this fixture, Sathvik's exploits at the top of the order will be crucial.

Batters

Nidhish Rajagopal: Ruby Trichy Warriors top-order batsman Nidhish Rajagopal has been a good addition to the set-up with a heap of runs to show for his efforts this season. Expect the top-order batter to come up with another good performance in this game.

All-rounders

Vijay Shankar: Star all-rounder Vijay Shankar is due for a big score with the bat this season. With his side itching for a win on Sunday, Shankar could be the go-to man for your SS vs RTW Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: Perhaps the best bowler in the TNPL, G Periyaswamy has been very consistent with the ball in hand. With seven wickets in four games so far, he is sure to be a popular pick in today's SS vs RTW Dream11 contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

M Mathivannan (RTW) - 258 points

P Sarvana Kumar (RTW) - 238 points

Vijay Shankar (SS) - 209 points

Important stats for SS vs RTW TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Shankar: 101 runs in four T20I innings; SR - 138.36

Amit Sathvik: 129 runs in four TNPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 25.8

G Periyaswamy: 7 wickets in four TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average - 14.86

Daryl Ferrario: 80 runs in four TNPL 2021 matches

SS vs RTW Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

SS vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sathvik, U Sushil, N Rajagopal, D Ferrario, A Srinivasan, V Shankar, A Dhas, M Mathivannan, P Sarvana Kumar, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy

Captain: V Shankar, Vice-captain: G Periyaswamy

SS vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ganesh, U Sushil, N Rajagopal, D Ferrario, S Abhishek, V Shankar, A Dhas, M Mathivannan, P Sarvana Kumar, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy

Captain: V Shankar, Vice-captain: A Dhas

