SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 49

The Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will take on the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 49th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat are all but assured of a playoff berth with each winning eight games so far. The Sixers come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins, with Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner standing out with bat and ball, respectively.

The Heat, meanwhile, have done well of late despite Georgia Redmayne's injury. The previous fixture between the two sides saw the Sixers edge out the Heat in a last-over thriller. If that game is any indicator of things to come, a cracking contest awaits us at the North Sydney Oval.

SS-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 49th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Brisbane Heat Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Match 49

Date and Time: 16th November 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

SS-W vs BH-W Form Guide

Sydney Sixers: W-L-NR-W-W

Brisbane Heat: W-W-W-L-W

SS-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle and Jade Allen.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Ellie Johnston (wk), Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Jess Kerr.

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 49

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (11 matches, 295 runs, Average: 32.78)

Alyssa Healy comes into the game on the back of a sensational hundred against the Scorchers. She has scored 295 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 130.53. With the Sixers keeper in fine form, she is a top pick for your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Grace Harris (10 innings, 253 runs, Average: 25.30)

Grace Harris is one of the Brisbane Heat's go-to batters this season with 253 runs in 10 innings. While she has gotten starts, Grace has not been able to convert them into big scores. Given her explosive batting ability in the top order, Harris is a good pick for your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (12 matches, 200 runs, 17 wickets)

Amelia Kerr was the Player of the Match in the Brisbane Heat's win over the Strikers, scoring 32 runs and picking up three wickets. She has been brilliant with the ball all season, taking 17 wickets at an average of 17.94. With Redmayne's fitness still in doubt, Kerr is expected to bat higher up the order, making her a must-have in your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (11 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 17.29)

Sophie Ecclestone has been brilliant with the ball for the Sixers, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 17.29. The left-arm spinner has been miserly, conceding less than run-a-ball. With Ecclestone also striking at 141.86 with the bat, she is another must-have in your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has been the standout player for the Sixers, scoring 194 runs and picking up 20 wickets in 11 matches. The all-rounder has a batting strike rate of 148.09, which is among the best in the tournament. With Gardner in sublime form coming into the game, she is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen is one of the top wicket-takers this season with 19 wickets in 12 matches. She averages 15.32 with the ball, often bowling tough overs quite effectively. With Jonassen also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, she is a viable captaincy choice in your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Alyssa Healy 295 runs in 11 matches Ashleigh Gardner 194 runs, 20 wickets in 11 matches Jess Jonassen 19 wickets in 12 matches Grace Harris 253 runs in 10 matches Sophie Ecclestone 14 wickets in 11 matches

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 49

Laura Harris has scores of 20 (7), 32 (20), 11 (4), and 68 (29) in her last four matches. She has a strike rate of 203.53 this season, holding her in good stead. Given her recent form, Laura Harris could be a game-changing selection in your SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Grace Harris, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (vc), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner (c)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Harris, Danielle Wyatt (c), Suzie Bates (vc)

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle, Jess Kerr

