SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 23

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 23rd match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Tuesday.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have been the team to beat in St Lucia T10 Blast this season. They have won all three of their matches so far and are on top of the points table. They will be looking to secure their fourth win on the bounce.

Meanwhile, Babonneau Leatherbacks have won two of their three games. They are second in the points table as one of their fixtures against Micoud Eagles was abandoned due to rain. So the Leatherbacks are also undefeated in the competition like City Stars.

SSCS vs BLS Probable Playing 11 Today

SSCS XI

Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (C), Julian Sylvester (wk), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Jaquain Mesmain, Acquinas Sylvester

BLS XI

Alex Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Steven Abraham (wk), Kerry John, Bradley Marquis, Devon Eugene, Jevaughn Charles, Anselm Gittens, Sanjay Hayle

Match Details

SSCS vs BLS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 17th May, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today’s SSCS vs BLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Sylverster is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He has been fantastic with the bat and has scored 93 runs in three games with the highest score of 48.

Batters

A Joseph has also done decently and Babonneau Leatherbacks will be expecting plenty of firepower from him. He has scored 48 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

C Thomas is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly decide the game in his side’s favor. He has scored 79 runs and has also scalped six wickets thus far. Thomas could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Mesmain is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 59 runs and has also managed to scalp five wickets.

Bowlers

J Charles is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has taken five wickets so far and has been the strike bowler.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSCS vs BLS Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas (BLS) – 323 points

S Mesmain (SSCS) – 265 points

J Charles (BLS) – 205 points

S Joseph (BLS) – 189 points

J Sylvester (SSCS) – 181 points

Important stats for SSCS vs BLS Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas: 79 runs and 6 wickets

S Mesmain: 59 runs and 5 wickets

J Charles: 5 wickets

S Joseph: 100 runs and 1 wicket

J Sylvester: 93 runs

SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction Today

SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, A Lafeuille, B Marquis, A Joseph, X Emmanuel, C Thomas, S Mesmain, S Joseph, J Charles, D Eugene, W Prospere

Captain: C Thomas, Vice-Captain: S Mesmain

SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, B Marquis, A Joseph, X Emmanuel, C Thomas, K Gassie, S Mesmain, S Joseph, J Charles, D Eugene, W Prospere

Captain: J Charles, Vice-Captain: S Joseph

